Prince Harry and Kate Middleton’s Early Photos Prove the Two Were Once Best Friends

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton might not have the closest relationship these days, but once upon a time, they were the best of friends. After Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton, Harry had nothing but kind words, saying in a 2011 interview, “To have a big sister is very, very nice … She’s a fantastic girl … I’m really looking forward to getting her under my wing—or she’ll be taking me under her wing probably.” His wedding speech to William and Kate even made Kate tear up.

Fast forward to present day, though, and Harry and Kate have had quite a falling out due to his tense relationship with William. However, sometimes it’s nice to reminisce on the friendship that once flourished between these two royals.

In a number of photos of Harry and Kate, Kate is seen giggling but also making direct eye contact with Harry; it’s a sign that there was truly a deep, lovable, friendly connection between the in-laws.

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton in 2008 | Pool/Tim Graham/Getty Images

Prince Harry made Kate Middleton laugh for years

Harry has always had a goofy personality. In 2008, long before Kate was married to William, she attended a handful of events with her boyfriend — but Harry was always the one cracking her up in photos. During 2008’s Order of the Garter procession at Windsor Castle, a formal royal event, Harry had Kate in stitches over who-knows-what — probably poking fun at big brother William. It’s clear the duo had no issue spending time together.

Prince Harry touches Kate Middleton’s arm at an event in 2012 | Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Prince Harry comforted Kate Middleton and showed signs of friendly affection

Marrying into the royal family is no easy task, as Kate and Meghan Markle would both know, and Harry was always there to support William’s wife as she adapted to the royal ways. The royals stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the service of Thanksgiving in 2012 — Kate’s first Thanksgiving after marrying William — and Harry can be seen giving Kate a comforting touch while also making her smile. It’s a sign that she felt protected not only by William but also by Harry.

Prince Harry makes a goofy face at Kate Middleton while they watch a hockey game with Prince William in 2014 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton never considered Prince Harry a third wheel

Before Harry met Meghan, he was often attending royal events alongside William and Kate. And even when it was a more casual affair, such as a hockey game, Harry was always welcome — and often goofing off and lightening the mood. The three royals attended the Wales versus Scotland hockey game at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, and Kate was once again absorbed in Harry’s humor.

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry smiling in 2018 | Andrew Parsons/Sunday Times/Rota

Harry and Kate were all smiles when they hosted an event together in 2017

Some might consider 2017 the beginning of the end, as it was the year Harry proposed to Meghan and allegedly the year most of the tension started to bubble between Harry and William. But that spring, several months before Harry’s engagement, he hosted a tea party alongside Kate and William to honor the kids of veterans who’d lost their lives in the service.

It was a fun way for the royals to collaborate, and it’s clear that Harry and Kate were still enjoying each other’s company at that point.