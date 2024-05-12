Prince Harry reacted with laughter at being asked if he's 'happy to be home' before side-stepping the question entirely with four words.

Prince Harry returned to London, England, this week to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games. Was he happy to be back home? Maybe, maybe not. The Duke of Sussex sidestepped the question hours before attending an anniversary service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Ahead, how Harry replied and why a body language expert described his reaction as “darkly tickled.”

Harry answered the ‘happy to be home’ question with a chuckle and ‘nice to see you’

The Duke of Sussex landed in London on May 7, 2024, after celebrating his son Prince Archie’s birthday a day earlier in California. (Harry and Meghan Markle’s oldest child turned 5.)

Fast-forward to May 8, 2024, the day of the Invictus Games anniversary service. Just hours before it was set to begin at 5 p.m. local time, cameras spotted Harry leaving an event. As he waved to crowds outside, an awaiting cameraman asked: “Are you happy to be home?” (via Express).

Harry laughed, not answering the question. He remarked, “Nice to see you,” before climbing into the back of a Range Rover.

Harry appeared ‘darkly tickled’ by the question, according to a body language expert

Analyzing video footage of Harry avoiding the “happy to be home” question, body language expert Judi James told Mirror the father of two’s demeanor remained “breezy” although his response might’ve suggested otherwise.

“Despite his complicated history with the press,” she said, “Harry walks past them here in what can only be described as high spirits.” He greeted “them with the kind of smile that suggests he’s greeting fans or old friends.”

“His walk makes him look breezy and upbeat with an open-palm wave. The high tone of his voice as he says ‘hello’ suggests he might even have missed some of the faces.”

“But when he is asked, ‘Are you happy to be home?’ the smile remains in place. But the response he performs would be described as a wry, cynical chuckle.” This reaction, she said, suggested Harry’s “darkly tickled to think anyone would ask him that question under the circumstances.”

The ‘happy to be home’ question followed an announcement Harry and King Charles wouldn’t be meeting

Harry’s so-called “cynical chuckle” came after a spokesperson announced he wouldn’t be seeing his father, King Charles III.

“It, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme,” the spokesperson said. “The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

It came after weeks of speculation that Harry and the king might get together, suggesting a father-son reunion could actually happen. So, Harry attended the Invictus Games anniversary service, not with his father or brother, Prince William, in attendance, but with other family members.

There to join him were his uncle Earl Charles Spencer and his aunt Lady Jane Fellowes, siblings of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. Harry’s cousin, Louis Spencer, also attended.

Other guests included Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as well as Harry’s lawyer, David Sherbourne, and Mark Dyer, a former Army officer who once acted as Harry’s “second dad.”

Next, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are headed to Nigeria.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.