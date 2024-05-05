A former royal correspondent is revealing the odd remark the Duchess of Sussex made to reporters and the "rude" comment the Duke of Sussex made during an international tour.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles within the royal family in 2020, but their time as senior royals is still discussed today by some people who worked with them.

One journalist recently shared something the Duke of Sussex told a group of reporters during the couple’s high-profile tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand that many found to be extremely “rude.”

Former royal correspondent and author Valentine Low revealed the rude remark Prince Harry had for the press traveling with him and Meghan to cover the Sussexes tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand back in 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle disembark from their plane on their arrival in Suva, Fiji | Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images

On an episode of A Right Royal Podcast the veteran reporter explained: “We were flying from Tonga back to Sydney. And often on these tours, there comes a point towards the end when the royal might come back to the back of the plane and have a chat with us off the record, you know, not for printing, but it’s a way of making bonds. It’s a way of keeping us sweet. It’s a way of having informal contact.

“We were promised that he or they would come to the back of the plane, and it didn’t happen. It didn’t happen and this was a four or five-hour flight. When’s this gonna happen? Then we were buckling up for the descent and we landed. And it hadn’t happened. And only after we landed, [the Sussexes] came back into the back of the plane.”

Low remembered that “Harry was slightly in front of Meghan, she was slightly behind him. And she didn’t say much. She did make some strange remark about us wanting to get back for our Sunday lunch, and it was completely bizarre. But it’s what [Harry] said that was memorable. He said, ‘Thanks very much for coming, even though you weren’t invited.’ And we thought, ‘What?'”

Low recalled that his colleagues found the prince’s comment was quite “rude.”

Another member of the press said working with Harry and Meghan became ‘miserable’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle board a plane for New Zealand from Sydney airport | RICK RYCROFT/AFP via Getty Images

Harry’s remarks don’t come as much of a surprise to everyone. In fact, some members of the press noticed a change right after the duke met Meghan and decided to stop doing tours with him then. Royal photographer Arthur Edwards is one of those people who witnessed Harry acting differently and claimed that working with him became “miserable.”

Edwards joined The Sun newspaper in 1977. Over the years, he has photographed members of the royal family on hundreds of international tours, at seven weddings, and at five funerals, including the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s. He always had a good relationship with the family, but revealed things with Prince Harry went downhill when Meghan came into the picture.

During an appearance on News.com.au’s I’ve Got News For You podcast, Edwards said: “[Harry] met Meghan and then he became very, very distant and he became almost, well, it was miserable. I just find it very depressing with them. They just hated the media and it was miserable … In fact in the end, I didn’t do Harry’s tours. I didn’t do Harry’s tour of Australia, not with Meghan. I didn’t do Harry’s tour of South Africa with Meghan. I ducked out of them and sort of went with Charles to New Zealand, and you know, places like that.”