Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, believes the union between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is on borrowed time.

Prince Harry may face heartbreak in his marriage, says a former butler to his mother, Princess Diana. In a new interview on a popular British news series, Paul Burrell claims Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, will “move on” from the Duke of Sussex after he has “served his purpose.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Tembisa Township to learn about Youth Employment Services during their royal tour of South Africa on October 02, 2019, in Johannesburg, South Africa | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Diana’s butler weighs in on the future of Prince Harry’s marriage

In an interview with GBNews, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell shared his opinion regarding the future of Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle. The couple, married for five years, face continued scrutiny after their explosive split from the royal family in 2020.

Burrell shared his views regarding the couple’s future after rumors regarding the instability of Harry and Meghan’s union continued to swirl. Furthermore, he believes rumors Meghan ended relationships that are no longer useful for her and feels Prince Harry will be the next person pushed aside in her life.

“My belief is that this is all going to end in tears,” Burrell says. Moreover, “I do believe that eventually, Harry will have served his purpose, and Meghan will move on.”

“I always thought about 10 years,” said the former royal family butler regarding the total length of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s union. However, he claims, “Sadly, it’s only Harry that doesn’t know this.”

‘Meghan is a calculating woman,’ claims Paul Burrell

In a discussion with GBNews regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s professional struggles over the past several months, Paul Burrell believes “the bosses of Netflix and Spotify have given them [Meghan and Harry] a reality check.”

“Not everybody is interested in Harry and Meghan, and it has become quite clear that their brand is suffering, and they need to rebrand to survive,” he continued. In addition, “Meghan is a survivor, a calculating woman, and a survivor. What will she do next?”

Burrell says since “Harry’s done his part” by writing his book, attending King Charles’ coronation, and fighting his court case, he believes it’s Meghan’s turn to utilize her knowledge in the entertainment industry to forward in her career.

However, he believes there is a “sad truth” to the couple’s marriage. “They had the world at their feet five years ago, and now, it seems to be slipping away from them,” Burrell said of Harry and Meghan, who wed in a lavish royal wedding in 2018.

Who was Paul Burrell to Princess Diana?

Paul Burrell and Princess Diana on August 10, 1997 | Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Paul Burrell worked for the royal family for 21 years. He began his service to the royals when he was 18 and became Queen Elizabeth’s personal footman a year later.

He began working for then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana starting in 1987. Burrell became Diana’s butler and continued in the role until her 1997 death.

However, neither Prince Harry nor his brother, Prince William, appear to be fans of the former royal aide. They were reportedly unhappy that Burrell had penned several books about their mother and allegedly had hundreds of items belonging to the late Princess of Wales in his possession.

In a 55-page witness statement regarding his part in a lawsuit against the Mirror Group of newspapers, Prince Harry discussed his feelings toward Burrell. He admitted he and his brother William “had very strong feelings about how indiscreet Paul had proven to be with the way he had sold our mother’s possessions and how he had given numerous interviews about her.”

Elements of this story were first reported by The New York Post, Marie Claire, and the US Sun.