Find out what's being predicted for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2024 and why their woes could continue and they won't have it easy.

Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announced that she was leaving her career as an actor. At the time, the move was expected since she was joining the royal family and along with other members was going to do work for causes on behalf of the Crown. But less than two years after tying the knot, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles as working royals and moved to America.

Since then there has been chatter that Meghan may make a return to acting. Now, an astrologer who has read the former Suits star‘s chart says Harry’s wife does have a desire to do that but her decision will put a strain on the couple’s relationship.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Mountbatten festival of Music in London | Simon Dawson – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesMusic Festival in London

Meghan wants to return to acting, producing for Netflix isn’t the career for her

Susan Miller, who is a celebrity astrologer and founder of Astrology Zone, spoke to the Daily Mail about what she sees in the Sussexes’ future. According to Miller, there are some difficult times ahead for Prince Harry in particular.

Miller said: “I think of Harry in a bucolic, beautiful setting. Santa Barbara is the closest thing to paradise. It doesn’t have the hustle (and) bustle though. It’s gorgeous, but he used to have 20 detail men following him around and all the things he was doing. His life has changed dramatically. Now, living in Santa Barbara is perfect for the children and I know he loves to play polo.”

She continued: “I think [Harry] is going to miss London and I don’t know how they’re going to figure that out. I think it’s great when the kids are little because, of course, they need places to play and just be kids, and they’re gonna have privacy there. But Meghan wants to go back to acting. I don’t think the [Netflix] business plan of creating movies is the way it’s going to go. I think she will go back to work. I also think they may need a constant supply of money because they’ve sort of told all the family secrets, they don’t have any more to tell. I think we all know too much … It’s an odd situation.”

Astrologer predicts that the Sussexes’ ‘marriage will be tested’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a Creative Industries and Business Reception in South Africa | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Miller says the prince will have his marriage and possibly some business partnerships tested in 2024.

She explained that Meghan going back to her acting roots will likely put a strain on their relationship since Harry is a Virgo and Virgos’ 2024 chart makes it clear that “Either your marriage will be tested, or a business partnership or collaboration will be tested. It just means that you will have to adjust to things. You will have to come up with imaginative solutions, or you may decide to leave the situation.”

Miller added that this won’t be an issue for Meghan now, just the duke saying: “It will be Harry who is going through the test. But what’s interesting is [Meghan] (a Leo) felt it and is coming out of it. He’s going into it because Leo had it already. He’s the one finding it difficult.”