According to sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple believes the royal family is to "blame" for the woeful year they've had.

When they first stepped down as working royals and moved to the States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the most sought-after couple as just about everyone wanted to work with them. But times have changed.

Instead of the Sussexes focusing on new projects to advance their careers, they launched a vendetta against the family they left and painted themselves as perpetual victims. Now, instead of companies flocking to them with new deals, there doesn’t appear to be any offers in sight. And sources close to the pair say Meghan and Harry “blame” that on the royal family. Here’s more on that and what an expert says the duke and duchess need to do moving forward before it’s too late to recover.

Harry and Meghan try to ‘repair damage’ with the family they ‘blame’ for their failures

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry depart after visiting Nechells Wellbeing Centre in Birmingham, England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

It’s no secret that things in 2022 and 2023 didn’t exactly go the Sussexes’ way. While their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan became one of the most-watched documentaries for the streaming service and the prince’s memoir Spare became the fast-selling non-fiction book of all time, there have been numerous setbacks as well.

Their own admissions opened them up to ridicule from late-night comedians and on TV shows such as South Park and Family Guy. And in June, Spotify canceled Meghan’s podcast and ended its multi-million deal with the duo before a company executive labeled them “F****** grifters.”

Sources close to the pair say “The Sussexes are thrashing around like a fish out of water. The team doesn’t appear to know what to do at this point. The consensus now is to try and repair the damage done to the royal family and hope that link will help them out of the doldrums.”

However, the insider claimed that Meghan and Harry also “blame” the royal family for some of their failed ventures and lost deals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II | Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to Express, one example of that is “Harry and Meghan were working towards a deal with Dior, both having been dressed by the fashion house. But then Queen Camilla wore Dior Haute Couture during the state visit to France in September and Meghan lost out on a campaign to Meg Bellamy, who plays Princess Kate, in the new series of The Crown. The focus shifted towards other members of the family. And the actress playing Princess Kate was announced as the new face of the brand. It was all very suspicious timing.”

The source added: “They are in trouble and are struggling to find the best way forward. Harry has been trying to reach out to his family of late but doesn’t seem to be getting anywhere. He appears to have well and truly burned those bridges.”

Expert says the Sussexes need to change or it will be the ‘undoing’ of their brand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a state dinner hosted by the president of the South Pacific nation Jioji Konrote | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

But perhaps all is not lost for Prince Harry and Meghan if they can change things up in the new year.

“Something is beginning to unwind at the heart of Meghan and Harry,” PR expert Mark Borkowski told the Daily Mail. “I think 2024 is going to be seismic, either because they’re going to do something to recover and find a new positive tactic or it’s going to be the undoing of the brand.”

He continued: “The story of her being back in play in Hollywood is all about Meghan trying to return to her own turf and being available for work and getting back to Hollywood. But I would suggest they are getting perhaps conveniently left behind by the Hollywood machine, who have probably had enough of them and enough of the negativity. They’re hinting at their big plans ahead, but you know, we’ve heard that all before. So they have to deliver something now.”