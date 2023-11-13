The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly experienced fallout from the House of Windsor for their remarks toward the royals to Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly were “complaining” about their “mistreatment” at the monarch’s funeral by other royal family members. A columnist reports the couple believes they were “snubbed” at the somber event.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly claim ‘mistreatment’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

According to Richard Johnson, a columnist for The New York Daily News, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle voiced their displeasure after Queen Elizabeth’s September 2022 funeral. The couple were reportedly “complaining” to London friends they suffered “mistreatment” during the sad event.

Johnson wrote, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friends in London whispered the former royals have been complaining they were snubbed and mistreated at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. They both whined that the family wasn’t as welcoming as they should have been.”

The royal funeral was the first time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had seen members of the royal family since May of that same year. Prior, the couple attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee but didn’t spend any noticeable time with the other senior royals.

The royal family reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly snubbed by King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral after the couple’s explosive television interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan and Harry spoke to Winfrey in March 2021.

The couple fought back against the House of Windsor’s alleged treatment of their relationship. In the interview, Meghan also said that, within the royal family, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.”

Meghan also spoke of “being silenced.” She explained she was directed to give a “no comment” on questions directed her way once her relationship with Harry was public.

The fallout was instant from the royal family. Queen Elizabeth subsequently released a statement.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.”

It continued, “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t see the royals again until one year later

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in May 2022 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not come face-to-face with other senior royals until 14 months after their Oprah Winfrey interview. They landed in London to attend Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee in June 2022.

The couple returned to London four months later for the monarch’s funeral. They were photographed alongside other senior royals throughout the events leading up to the queen’s burial.

Harry and Meghan were famously photographed alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William. They greeted well-wishers who gathered outside Windsor Castle—the four left in the same car, driven by William.

Despite their estrangement, the foursome spoke to mourners and looked at flowers together during the walkabout. William reportedly believed the walkabout was an important show of unity at a tough time for the family.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral was the last time Meghan Markle was photographed alongside the royal family. Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom alone for his father’s coronation in May 2023. This followed the release of the Netflix series Harry & Meghan and his book Spare.