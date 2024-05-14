Here's what Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't do in Nigeria that raised eyebrows and had royal watchers calling them "hypocrites."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Nigeria as part of the celebration for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which the Duke of Sussex founded.

While in the West African country, the pair stopped by the Lightway Academy in the capital city of Abuja to speak with students there before the prince met with injured service members at a military hospital. The couple also attend a training session for Nigeria: Unconquered followed by a reception in honor of military families. And Meghan co-hosted a Women in Leadership event.

But something the couple didn’t do is also making headlines in what’s being called an “awkward” moment with many branding Meghan and Harry as “hypocrites.”

Prince Harry and Meghan called ‘hypocrites’ for awkward moment at reception

During the Nigeria Unconquered reception, the duke and former Suits star stood for a rendition of “God Save the King.”

As if that wasn’t awkward enough for the two non-working royals who have been feuding with Harry’s family for some time, the Sussexes chose not to sing a single line of the British national anthem.

One commentor said, “Oh…my…gosh… how absolutely hypocritical” while a second person added, “Shame they can’t bring themselves to sing … Disgraceful!”

“What a hypocrite he attacks the royal family and trashes his country with lies then stands for an anthem for a country he walked out on,” a user said about Harry, while another said of Meghan, “Such hypocrites … She couldn’t even show up to the 10-year anniversary in the U.K. with Harry, but she went to Nigeria to promote [Invictus Games].”

Royal experts insist the Sussexes are still ‘cashing in’ on their royal titles

Royal watchers also pointed out that Harry and Meghan were introduced at the reception as “HRH.” However, following the Sussexes’ departure from the Firm, it was agreed that they would no longer be addressed as “His or Her Royal Highness.”

“They are not HRH. They were told by Queen Elizabeth they no longer could use that. Another act of disrespect to the late queen,” one user posted.

Another agreed writing: “This is terrible to go against the late QE2 wishes to NOT use the HRH and this is pretending to be a royal tour which it is NOT.”

A third person fumed: “What an atrocity. They are not allowed to use HRH and they are playing the British national Anthem that Harry couldn’t even find it in himself to sing for King Charles. Harry can kiss his mother’s picture all he wants. The Nigerian President and Nigerian Defense Department owe King Charles and the British government an apology for violating agreements set forth in Sandringham by the late great Queen Elizabeth II.”

And royal expert Robert Jobson told Express: “They seem to be clinging on to the very same thing they have been trashing. Why can’t they just be themselves?”