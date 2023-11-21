Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Would Be ‘Happy to Accept’ a Royal Christmas Invitation In Major Step Toward Peace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been on great terms with the royal family in several years -- but rumor has it the two are willing to 'accept' an invitation to the royal family's Christmas at Sandringham.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t spent much time with the royal family since the two stepped back from their roles as working royals back in 2020. The last time Harry spent Christmas with his family was 2018 — the year he and Meghan were married. Since then, the two have spent the holiday in North America, but people continue to question whether Harry and Meghan will ever make their way back to the United Kingdom to spend Christmas with the royal family. Now, one source close to the couple says the two would be “happy to accept” an invitation this year.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry in 2018 | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could spend Christmas with the royal family

These days, Harry’s relationship with his father appears to be even better than his relationship with his brother. When Harry and Meghan first left the family, this wasn’t the case, as Harry said in his interview with Oprah Winfrey that he and King Charles were not on speaking terms. While the two men are not best friends, things seem to have cooled off between them as Harry’s kids seem to have a somewhat good relationship with their grandfather.

Now, rumor has it that Harry and Meghan would actually willingly accept a Christmas invitation to Sandringham, should they receive one. According to The Telegraph, a source close to the royal family says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be “happy to accept” an invitation from Charles, though supposedly they have not yet received one. It’s hard to know if the rumors are true about accepting an invitation, as it seems unlikely that Charles would choose not to invite Harry and Meghan given that he seems to want to repair the relationship between him and his son.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry in 2017 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children could be key to the royal relationships

The story goes that for Charles’ 75th birthday, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet sent a video to their grandfather wishing him well, and Harry and Meghan supposedly called him to send him birthday wishes. The moves suggest that there is some sort of connection happening between Harry and his dad, and the kids just might be the ticket.

Charles supposedly has never even met his granddaughter, Princess Lilibet, and he hasn’t seen Archie in more than three years. It’s possible that the kids could be the key to healing, given that Charles likely wants to have a relationship with his grandkids. Plus, while things with Harry and his brother, Prince William, seem almost too far gone at this point, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, do share three young children; it’s possible they want their kids to have a relationship with their cousins. Should Archie and Lili be able to have a relationship with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the kids could eventually be the reason their parents could come together.

Christmas could be a good start for the cousins to spend more time together and be able to build a true relationship with one another.