Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been out of the royal family for four years. Since leaving, the two have spent much of their time telling their version of the story — and what prompted them to disconnect from the royal family. And while the two have signed various deals with different brands, not all of them have panned out. Most notably, Meghan’s deal with Spotify fell through in 2023.

Now, one TV personality claims the two are having trouble “rebranding” now that their storytelling and royal exit is done. And their silence on new projects might indicate there is some truth to that.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be having trouble with a rebrand

In 2021, Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey in the interview heard around the world. In 2022, the couple released their royal family documentary on Netflix. And in 2023, Harry released “Spare,” his memoir detailing his life growing up in the royal spotlight. But now it’s 2024, and roughly four years have passed since the two stepped back from their royal roles. They have carved out a new life for themselves in California with a gorgeous home and A-list friends, but one royal expert suspects the two are having trouble shedding the skin that is the royal ties.

“Anything that they do, they’re just having a hard time getting it off the ground,” TV personality Caprice Bourett told Express. “The only connection they have is the connection to the royals, that’s all they’ve ever made money from.” However, Bourett thinks that step one for the couople is to stop “bashing” their royal relatives, though it appears that is just what they’ve done. The two have not publicly commented on their relationship with the royals since Harry’s memoir was released.

What is next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Harry and Meghan have been living in California for nearly four years, but ever since the couple’s Spotify deal ended, they have not come out with much else. The two recently made a surprise appearance at an event in Jamaica, but their silence suggests they are working on something big.

But what does that mean? Bourett might have a point in saying that the two have only ever made their money from being royals. The couple has done plenty of philanthropic work, and while that has also given them recognition, it might not ultimately be enough to support their lavish lifestyle. At the end of the day, it’s none of the public’s business how they make their money, but fans of the two have probably been waiting for them to announce their next move — and the silence might suggest that they don’t exactly know what it will be. Perhaps Meghan could return to acting or the two could continue to produce documentaries — time will tell.