The Duke and Duchess won't be involved in some key royal events and would likely want to remain out of two others they are connected to.

A royal commentator believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed into a “nightmare” November. They believe the Duke of Sussex will fall back into his old woe-is-me patterns as the royal family lands front and center with several key events.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a challenging month ahead. Daniela Elser, a royal writer and commentator for News.com.au, says Harry and Meghan face critical challenges before the holiday season. Here are just some of the things they will face.

First, Prince William will likely get a lot of positive press for his appearance at the Earthshot Awards. Elser says, “My point is, prepare for a Willy The Warrior onslaught. Thus, it’s poor old Harry time.”

She continued, “He will bear witness to a swath of press coverage about just how brilliant a philanthropist his older brother has become. The duke will be reminded of what he and Meghan gave up when they hung up their royal spurs. The connections, the cash, and the awesome convening power of royalty.”

On November 8, Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle’s defamation court case against the Duchess of Sussex begins. “Just what the world – and I’m assuming Meghan herself, wants – another grinding installment in the world’s least enjoyable soap opera, Markle versus Markle.”

What other royal family events will likely upset Prince Harry?

King Charles photographed during Remembrance Sunday in 2022 | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In November, the royal family will participate in the annual Remembrance Sunday on November 11. This yearly event honors British and Commonwealth soldiers, sailors, airmen, women, and members of the emergency services and civilians.

However, since leaving royal life behind, Prince Harry won’t partake in the United Kingdom events with his brother, King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and other senior royals. Elser claims for Harry, “this event must surely bring up a hell of a lot of complicated feelings.”

She continued, “The duke has repeatedly talked about the role his time in the military played in his personal evolution. Subsequently, he has made supporting veterans a key pillar of his charitable work. Yet, this annual day of reflection dedicated to those who have served is one that he has not been officially allowed to play a part in for years now.”

Just three days later, King Charles turns 75. It has been reported the king will have a party surrounded by family and friends. But will Harry and Meghan attend if invited?

Elser notes, “Would they actually go? Frankly, I find it hard to see the Sussexes turn up on Charles’ Clarence House doorstep bearing a decent bottle of California chardonnay and plastered on smiles.”

Wrapping things up for the month, ‘The Crown’ season 6 debuts

Elser says that as the month winds down, Prince Harry will have to deal with the debut of the final season of The Crown. This installment details the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

“The Crown will deliver the deeply emotional crescendo of the Netflix hit. It recreates Diana, Princess of Wales’ final turbulent months and her death in Paris,” Elser wrote. But it is unknown if Harry, who has watched previous seasons of the series, will view its final installment.

The royal commentator believes all the glittering aforementioned royal events will further complicate how Harry feels about his family and his current life situation. She says their star power is “on the blink.”

“Professionally, he and Meghan seem stuck in neutral. They continue to put the ‘meh’ in Megxit, with them not having announced a new project or business deal in more than two years,” she concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not confirmed to be invited to or partake in any of the royal family’s events. The couple lives in Montecito, CA, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.