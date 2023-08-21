The royal couple always publicly complemented each other publicly about their love for each other.

Prince Harry described his love for his wife, Meghan Markle, in the pages of his autobiography Spare. The Duke of Sussex discussed the one moment he was entranced by the former Suits star, claiming she was “magic” after displaying one astonishing skill during an evening on the beach.

Prince Harry had a sense of wonder about his relationship with Meghan Markle

As Prince Harry discussed his relationship with Meghan Markle in Spare, his childlike wonder at what he believed she possessed was apparent. Harry spoke of one moment in particular when he thought Meghan was “magic.”

The couple was reportedly on holiday in Scotland when the surprise event occurred. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex saw some seals on a beach and tried to sing to them so they would respond, per a report by Express.

Harry and Meghan tried diligently to get a response from the marine mammal. However, while Harry struck out, Meghan was more successful.

He wrote, “Soon enough, an endless number of heads began to appear in every part of the water, responding to her song.” Harry believed from that moment on Meghan “really is magic.”

Prince Harry realized Meghan Markle was ‘the one’ when they first met

After meeting for the first time in 2016, Prince Harry realized Meghan Markle was “the one.” Their first date was set up by a mutual friend at SoHo House in London, England.

“I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her, and there she was, sitting there. I was, like, ‘OK, well, I’m really going to have to up my game here [and] sit down and make sure I have a good chat,'” Harry declared in his engagement interview with the BBC.

“The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was sort of confirmation to me that all of the stars were aligned; everything was just perfect,” he continued. “[There] was this beautiful woman, who just sort of literally tripped and fell into my life [and] I fell into her life.”

The Duke of Sussex left royal life behind to ensure Meghan Markle’s safety

In January 2020, the seemingly happy couple released a statement via Instagram where they discussed their desire to move away from their roles as senior royal family members. While their shocking statement did not cite why at the time, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle addressed their concerns in their Netflix series Harry & Meghan.

At the beginning of a trailer for the miniseries, Harry says, “I wonder what would have happened to us. Had we not got out when we did.”

Meghan added, “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.”

Harry responded, “I said we need to get out of here. To see this institutional gaslighting [by the monarchy]. They were happy to lie to protect my brother. But they were never willing, to tell the truth to protect us.”

He concluded, “To move to the next chapter, you have to finish the first chapter. I always felt this was a fight worth fighting for.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, CA, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The couple is contractually bound to Netflix for content via a $100M contract signed in 2020.

Prince Harry’s latest effort for the streamer, Heart of Invictus, drops on Aug. 30, 2023. The six-part series follows former soldiers competing in the 2022 Invictus Games.