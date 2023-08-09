Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have suffered a few setbacks Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are giving up just yet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just made a bold move. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex acquired the rights to a best-selling novel, venturing back into the bustling world of Hollywood.

The move indicates that Harry and Meghan want to turn things around on the entertainment front. The couple still faces significant hurdles, however, as they embark on this fresh journey to rebuild their Hollywood dream.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a major move to ‘rebuild’ their Hollywood Dream

Harry and Meghan have set their sights on creating a Netflix film. According to GB News, the couple recently acquired the rights to the famous novel, Meet Me At The Lake by Carley Fortune.

With a price tag of around $3.8 million for the rights, this investment could pave the way for Harry and Meghan’s return to Hollywood.

This endeavor also represents their inaugural venture behind the scenes. It’s a pivotal step for the Sussexes, especially after their recent failures in the entertainment industry.

In its debut week, Meet Me At The Lake flew off the shelves with 37,000 copies sold. The tale delves into the budding romance between two individuals in their 30s.

Interestingly, parts of the story resonated with Harry. It touches on the emotional toll of a young character who tragically loses a parent in a vehicular accident.

Furthermore, the book doesn’t shy away from delving into subjects of substance abuse. Harry openly discussed similar themes in his autobiography titled Spare.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex still face hurdles despite recent deal

While Harry and Meghan have successfully secured the rights to a popular novel, it is not all smooth sailing. Presently, Hollywood is grappling with strikes involving both screenwriters and actors.

The potential duration of these strikes poses a challenge, possibly stalling the couple’s immediate adaptation plans. Unless the strikes end soon, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to put their plans on hold.

In parallel developments, Meghan has inked an agreement with the esteemed William Morris Endeavor agency. This partnership underscores the couple’s dedication to establishing a strong foothold in Hollywood.

An informed source shared with People magazine that Meghan’s decision is strategically sound, given the agency’s extensive network with filmmakers, producers, and other creatives.

“[It’s a] really smart, because they can put her in touch with filmmakers and creative people and producers and people who know how to make a TV show or a film,” the source stated. “I think within Hollywood, people are rooting for them.”

The sentiment in the industry is positive, with many rallying behind the Sussexes. Additionally, there’s a palpable anticipation for Prince Harry’s upcoming documentary, Heart of Invictus, set to debut on Netflix soon.

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s struggles in Hollywood

After stepping back from royal duties, Harry and Meghan embarked on some significant collaborations with giants like Netflix and Spotify. They made waves with a Netflix series, diving deep into their royal departure.

But, the tide has shifted slightly in the last few months.

Recently, they parted ways with Spotify and their cool $20 million deal. And critics say they haven’t created enough content for Netflix, despite having a whopping $100 million deal on the line.

It’s worth noting that a lot is happening in the background. The pandemic made things difficult in Hollywood, and now the industry is dealing with the ongoing writers and actors strike. And while there was initially a lot of buzz around these royals making their mark in the entertainment world, some argue it’s been a tad overhyped.

“The attention, commotion, and hubbub was wrapped up in the fact that Harry is a royal, and people threw money at them with hopes and dreams that it would translate into success,” a source revealed. “But I think it’s been a rude awakening for everyone — it’s like they built a house with no foundation.”

Besides their documentary, the projects Harry and Meghan have tackled without that royal touch have yet to hit the mark. But who knows? Their recent venture with Meet Me At The Lake might be the game-changer they need.