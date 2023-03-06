Megyn Kelly has Some Harsh Words for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Coronation Invite

Megyn Kelly took to Twitter to share a negative opinion about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The newswoman has been quite outspoken about what she does not like about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s behavior. She recently had some harsh words for the couple. What caused her ire?

Megyn Kelly spoke out against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in late 2022

Megyn Kelly continues to vocalize her feelings regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions. In two separate instances, Kelly discussed contrasting items that led her to believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to cross personal and professional lines.

In Oct. 2022, while speaking with royal author Tom Bower for her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show. She called the Duchess of Sussex a “social climber, b-list actress” with a “thin-skinned husband,” referring to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

“Meghan, I understood; she’s a Hollywood B-list, to be charitable, actor,” Kelly stated. “She was a social climber. Her whole thing is about an image, so I can see why she’s so easily upset about bad press.”

“But Harry, he’s the son of the king. Harry believes he’s got a ‘limited time’ to be on the world stage because Prince George is aging by the moment and will overtake him as the next best thing in the British tabloids,” she continued. “These two are as thin-skinned as they come when it comes to their public image,” Kelly concluded of the Sussexes.

Just one month later, Kelly called out Meghan for constantly referring to Prince Harry as “my husband.” She complained, “We get it. You bagged the gorilla,” Kelly said of Meghan marrying Harry. “Congratulations! You got the big bear. You want us to know.”

Megyn Kelly took to Twitter to unleash her latest war of words against the Sussex’s

In a tweet posted on March 5, Kelly unleashed another war of words against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This response was after she learned of an invitation to the couple extended by King Charles III to attend his coronation on May 6, 2023.

“Look at these pathetic money-grubbing spotlight addicts,” Meghan Kelly wrote. “King Charles invites them to the coronation despite their mean-girl betrayals, and it’s ‘we’ll have to think about it.’ As if they have smthg [sic] better to do, and as if they would ever miss the chance to see themselves on cam [sic].”

This rebuttal came on the heels of a tweet from the Royal Editor of The Sunday Times, Roya Nikkhah. He wrote, “A Sussex spokesperson tells me: ‘I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.'”

Megyn Kelly has also claimed Meghan Markle ‘hunted’ Prince Harry

The journalist told journalist Tom Bower “I always looked at it more as ‘she landed this prince.’ We know that’s what she was out for; she was hunting for someone of wealth and notoriety in Great Britain, and she landed the biggest you could.”

“It worked the other way, too,” Kelly continued. “He was feeling irrelevant. She came along and was well-known, or at least that was his impression. She could elevate his star as well; it worked both ways.”

In response, Bower told Kelly Meghan “targeted” Harry. “She found someone who was a childhood friend of his who could introduce them. On the days before they met, she carefully researched Harry and knew exactly what buttons to press,” Bower alleges.

“Very tactile, very seductive, and she landed him on the first night,” Bower concluded. “He said he realized on the first date she was the one.”

Megyn Kelly currently hosts a talk show and podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, that airs daily on SiriusXM. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not commented on her point of view regarding King Charles III's coronation nor whether or not they will attend.