Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reached a ‘New Stage’ In Their Marriage, Expert Says: ‘Independence From Each Other’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been enjoying a new life separate from the royal family for about three years; the two stepped down as senior royals in March 2020 and have been living in California ever since. Harry and Meghan have returned to the United Kingdom in a limited capacity, including for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were essentially attached at the hip while royals, but it was likely because Meghan was struggling to adapt to royal life amidst the press’ constant attacks on her background and character. Now, though, the two have been seen without one another more frequently, prompting some to question whether their marriage is on the rocks. However, one royal expert suggests that Harry and Meghan are simply in a “new stage” of their relationship where they can have “independence from each other.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New Zealand in 2018 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been seeing less of each other

Back when Harry and Meghan first met, the two quickly became inseparable. By their third date, Harry had whisked Meghan away on a romantic trip to Africa, and they were engaged after a little more than a year of dating. Fast forward five years after their 2018 wedding, and Harry and Meghan have been caught in the spotlight for apparently not spending enough time together. There have been photos of Meghan without her engagement ring (though we should note the duchess is almost always wearing a wedding band), and a few instances where she’s been spotted without Harry.

Meghan also playfully dodged a kiss from her husband while the two were at a Lakers game in April, which has, of course, led to more rumors about the two being on bad terms. However, royal experts think the two are “stronger than ever,” with one adding that Harry and Meghan have just entered a new phase of their marriage where they don’t need to lean on each other quite as much.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Australia in 2018 | Don Arnold/WireImage

Expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are building ‘independence’

Harry and Meghan’s ability to spend time without each other is actually a good thing — at least, that’s what one royal expert suggests. Speaking to GB News (via Express), editor Ingrid Seward said Harry and Meghan are simply finding “independence” in a good way.

“There’s been a lot of gossip and a lot of talk that Meghan’s been out and about in LA without Harry,” Seward said, “But I think that, you know, they have probably just reached the stage in their marriage where they can now do their own thing.” She added that the time apart doesn’t mean the marriage is “floundering.”

“I just think they’re finding, you know, a little bit of independence from each other, which we’ve never seen before.”

Harry and Meghan are now seven years into their relationship, so it’s natural that the honeymoon phase is over. However, that doesn’t mean they’re any less happy with spending time together. Harry was often protecting Meghan over in the UK, and it’s possible he doesn’t feel like he needs to do that anymore. The couple have still made plenty of appearances together, and outside of rumors, there has been no indication that they are having issues.