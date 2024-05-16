Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come a long way since leaving the royal family. With businesses, two kids, and a new life in California, Meghan says the two are ‘really happy.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t seem too worried about their relationship with the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living separate lives from the royals since they stepped back from their working roles in 2020. Since then, they’ve started multiple businesses, welcomed a second child, and have continued philanthropic work around the world.

Harry and Meghan recently returned from a quick trip to Nigeria to discuss the Invictus Games and mental health, and Meghan said the two are “really happy.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Nigeria | Kola Sulaimon/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘really happy’ with their lives

Harry and Meghan made headlines back in 2020 when they announced they were leaving the royal family. The two settled down in Montecito, California, where they are now raising their two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Harry and Meghan have launched several businesses, including their charitable foundation Archewell as well as their production company. Plus, Harry continues to focus on his Invictus Games Foundation, hosting events around the world.

Harry and Meghan recently spent several days touring Nigeria, the first African country to join the Invictus Games. And during the trip, Meghan gave some insight on the couple’s post-royal life.

“We’re just doing great,” Meghan told People. “And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve.” She continued, “Of course, I’m happy. We’re really happy.”

Harry also said that he’s “happy” with the way the Invictus Games have been going and that it means so much to him to have Nigeria be a part of the event. “You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in Invictus], I’m very happy.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have moved on from their royal woes

While Harry did say back in February that he loves his family and is “grateful” for them, it seems the two have understood the idea that things will never quite be the same between them and the rest of the royal family. Meghan did not attend Harry’s Invictus Games ceremony in the United Kingdom in early May, and he did not see his father or brother during his trip.

While Harry might always love his family, and vice versa, it does appear that both sides have accepted and moved on from the royal feud, building new futures for themselves that don’t involve the other. Harry and Meghan are continuing to build a life in the US and have been watching their kids grow up in California; they both seem quite fulfilled by the new journey they’ve been on and don’t appear to be itching to get back to royal duties any time soon.