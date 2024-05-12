Prince Harry has continued to return to the UK even years after he moved to California, but Meghan Markle has made it clear she wants no part of his home country.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been going strong since their whirlwind romance began back in 2016. The two tied the knot in 2018, and while their marriage has remained intact, their relationship with Harry’s family has not. The two left the royal family back in 2018 and have lived in California ever since. Harry, though, has continued to return to the United Kingdom and keep his home country in his life, while Meghan has avoided it as much as possible.

Now, at least one expert says the two are in a “power struggle” due to Harry’s “delusion” about wanting the UK to continue to feel like home.

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged ‘power struggle’

Harry and Meghan have seemingly not seen eye to eye on Harry’s travel to the UK. The prince attended an Invictus Games ceremony in his home country on May 8, and although Meghan has attended the majority of Harry’s events relating to the Games, she opted to sit this one out. It painted a clear picture that Meghan wants nothing to do with the UK, even if it means not being there to support her husband. Meghan has since flown to Nigeria to meet up with Harry. And one royal expert thinks Harry and Meghan are in a “power struggle” because Harry wants to continue having a UK presence while Meghan wants nothing to do with the European country.

“I think that he is fighting,” royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Times Radio “It’s almost like a defiance or a delusion that he wants to continue to have a foot there because that’s where he grew up; that’s his home. There is really a power struggle between Harry and Meghan.”

Although Meghan hasn’t attended every Invictus Games event, her absence from the UK event but immediate travel to Nigeria afterward seems to suggest it was an intentional move.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might never see eye to eye on the royals

Harry said back in February that he loves his family and is “grateful” for them. Last May, he traveled solo back to the UK to support his father, King Charles, during his coronation ceremony. Meghan did not attend that event, either.

It seems exceptionally clear where Meghan stands regarding Harry’s family and his trips home, and while he is still free to do what he wants, she’s made noise that she will not accompany him. It’s hard to say how this will pan out over the next few decades as Harry and Meghan continue their life together and continue raising their children in California.

While there will always be hope that Harry will rekindle the relationship with his brother, Prince William, it doesn’t look too good right now. But that could have a substantial impact on how often Harry visits the UK once William becomes king.