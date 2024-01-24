Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'knew' they'd receive a 'huge amount of publicity' by going to the premiere of the Bob Marley biopic in Jamaica, according to a commentator.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back on the red carpet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a night out in Jamaica. The pair traveled to the Caribbean island for the premiere of the Bob Marley biopic, Bob Marley: One Love. Their first joint red carpet appearance of 2024, Harry and Meghan sent a “reminder of sorts” to the royal family, according to a commentator.

Harry and Meghan’s surprise appearance at the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ premiere in Jamaica

Harry and Meghan made a surprise appearance on Jan. 23, 2024, at the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Kingston, Jamaica.

Their first time on a red carpet together in 2024, the movie premiere came after Harry and Meghan were scheduled to attend the Living Legends of Aviation Awards together, where Harry received an award. Meghan reportedly missed the event because one of their children was sick.

Harry and Meghan held hands as they walked the red carpet at the Carib Theatre. Along the way they posed for photos alongside Hollywood execs as well as the Prime Minister of Jamaica. Meghan wore an all-black ensemble, while Harry opted for a navy suit sans a tie.

The premiere of Bob Marley: One Love, which hits theaters in the U.S. on Feb. 14, 2024, wasn’t Harry and Meghan’s first visit to Jamaica. The husband and wife of nearly six years previously visited the country for a 2017 wedding.

Harry and Meghan used the Jamaica appearance as a reminder of the ‘pull’ they could’ve had as royals

Speaking to Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained Harry and Meghan “knew” they’d get a “huge amount of publicity”

Royal numbers are slightly lower amid King Charles III’s “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate as well as Kate Middleton’s recovery after abdominal surgery.

“Harry and Meghan clearly staged this appearance in Jamaica,” he said. “Because they knew it would get a huge amount of publicity during a difficult week for the royal family, with the king due to enter [the] hospital and Catherine in [the] hospital after an operation and due to take some weeks to recover.”

“This appearance by the Sussexes was no accident,” Fitzwilliams continued. “A major publicity draw or not for the couple, it will serve as a reminder of sorts for their royal relatives.”

Harry and Meghan’s appearance will “reinforce the royal family’s views that they are not to be trusted,” he said. “And it seems a deliberate ploy by the couple to remind the wider world of the pull their brand could have had in the Commonwealth.”

Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly sent their ‘support’ to King Charles and Kate amid hospital stays

Brian Robbins, Tracy Robbins, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry |Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

In the days prior to the Bob Marley: One Love premiere, Harry and Meghan sent “support” across the Atlantic.

The Mirror reported in the days after Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace’s statements on the royals’ health, Harry and Meghan quietly reached out.

“The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health,” a source told the outlet. “The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reported Harry may have initially found out about his father’s forthcoming medical procedure from news reports, not the palace.

The outlet reported: “Buckingham Palace did make efforts to inform all senior members of the royal family, and that included relaying a message to Prince Harry.”

“However, the public announcement was made at 3:25 p.m. U.K. time, which is 7:25 a.m. in California,” they added. “And it is thought the Duke may have seen the news alerts before any private message.”