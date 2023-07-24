An editor weighs in on whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are famous enough to expect things for free on a regular basis.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s past actions have led one opinion editor to call them “rich freeloaders.” The former senior royals, who left the House of Windsor behind in 2020, have left a legacy of discontent in their dealings with King Charles, Prince William, and other family members. Also, the same editor believes their sense of entitlement “doesn’t work here.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Sydney’s iconic Opera House to meet people in Sydney on October 16, 2018 | Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘rich freeloaders?’

Speaking with Sky News Australia, Newsweek Opinion Editor Batya Ungar-Sargon weighed in with her opinion regarding claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wished to hitch a ride on Air Force One after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. She called them “rich freeloaders.”

“They move to America to become celebrities expecting to live off the attention of the average person,” Ungar-Sargon told Sky News host James Morrow. “That they can just hop on Air Force One; it doesn’t work that way here.”

She concluded her remarks using a strong statement describing Harry and Meghan. “Rich freeloaders, is there anything worse?”

‘There isn’t any American royalty’

This latest misstep from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continues to darken their reputation in the public eye. Batya Ungar-Sargon believes the couple doesn’t have a grasp on their celebrity status.

The editor said, “We don’t have royalty here,” referring to Harry and Meghan’s status as former senior royals. Despite leaving their roles, the couple has retained the position of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It was reported that after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, the couple asked United States President Joe Biden if they could accompany him on the government plane to return to the United States. Biden was among the many foreign dignitaries in London for the queen’s funeral in September 2022.

Per The New York Post, a source said, “It would have caused such a commotion. It would have strained relations with the Palace and the new King [Charles].” Their request was subsequently denied.

If Harry and Meghan did fly on the government plane, would they have to pay?

The use of Air Force One is typically for trips that are official government visits. United States taxpayers usually pay for those flights.

However, outsiders close to the president can use Air Force One if they pay their way. Reportedly the president pays for his family to fly on the plane for non-official events. Also, others in the president’s political party must pay for themselves, as do news organizations who pay for their journalists to cover Biden’s official stops.

Therefore, if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did fly in Air Force One, they would have had to pay for their flight. The New York Post reported no determination as to who would pay for the couple’s flight had the president honored the couple’s request.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in California but were already in the United Kingdom for a charity event when Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, 2022. They stayed in the country until her funeral on Sept. 19. According to Harry’s book Spare, he and Meghan left the UK on Sept. 20, taking a British Airways flight from London to Los Angeles.