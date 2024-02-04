'Ultimately, the Oscars are a double-edged sword,' an expert said of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle possibly attending the March 2024 awards ceremony.

Another 2024 red carpet moment from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be ahead. While the couple haven’t confirmed whether or not they’re going to the 96th annual Academy Awards, an expert says a lot hangs in the balance for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Oscars are a great place for Harry and Meghan to do ‘networking’

Attending the Oscars might sound like a fun night out, but according to Mark Boardman, an entertainment expert and the founder of MarkMeets, it’d be serious business for Harry and Meghan.

Not only would they be at Hollywood’s biggest award show of the year, but there’d be endless “networking” opportunities and the potential for a reputational boost.

“In my opinion, attending the Oscars could be a make-or-break moment for them,” Boardman told Newsweek. The Oscars is the biggest showbiz night of the year. And it celebrates the best of the movie world.”

Calling the Oscars a “cultural touchstone,” the expert noted, “everyone who’s anyone will be there.” As the March 10, 2024, ceremony gets nearer, he explained, it’s only natural speculation grows surrounding Harry and Meghan’s attendance.

“The Oscars aren’t just about statuettes; they’re a star-studded networking magnet. Rubbing shoulders with power players could open doors for future projects, production deals, and even lucrative endorsements,” Boardman said.

“Meghan, in particular, could finally land the blockbuster roles she’s aiming for if she makes the right connections and really wants it to happen,” he went on.

Going to the Oscars could also help change Harry and Meghan’s public image

“A well-received appearance could reposition the Sussexes as cultural influencers and not just tabloid staples,” Boardman continued, noting they’d have to be invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences or asked to present an award.

“Imagine them championing important causes from the Oscars stage, or better being asked to present an award, thus cementing their status as Hollywood royalty with a conscience,” he said.

The Oscars, he added, could shift the “public perception” of Harry and Meghan from “royal figures to bona fide Hollywood players.”

Were Harry and Meghan to go to the 2024 Oscars, it’d mark their first time at the ceremony.

A ‘misstep’ at the Oscars could spell trouble for Harry and Meghan

“At such an event, every smile, every handshake will be dissected and analyzed,” Boardman continued. “One awkward encounter could become endless tabloid fodder, derailing their carefully crafted image.”

“Ultimately, the Oscars are a double-edged sword,” he explained. “Success could propel them towards [sic] Hollywood royalty. While a misstep could leave them bruised and tabloid fodder.”

There’s also the risk of the Oscars being a “magnet for negativity” for Herry and Meghan. “Attending could reignite criticism of their perceived disconnect from real-world issues. Especially if their recent actions don’t align with the causes they champion.”

Similar to the 2024 Golden Globes, the couple could also be joked about in the opening monologue.

What it comes down to is Harry and Meghan’s “risk tolerance,” he concluded.