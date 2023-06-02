Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Rumor Round Up — From Divorce to Drugs Is Any of It True?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, pariahs of the royal family, are no strangers to the relentless rumor mill. From hushed tales of an impending divorce to audacious allegations of drug use, the duo has faced an onslaught of speculation over the years.

But what’s reality and what’s mere hearsay? Buckle up for a journey as we unravel the threads of truth entwined in these tantalizing rumors about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s visa comes under question after he admits to past drug use

While Harry and Meghan continue their life outside of the royal family, he recently opened up about his drug use in his tell-all memoir Spare. In the book, the Duke of Sussex candidly revealed his use of cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms.

The disclosure has sparked significant concerns regarding Harry’s visa status. According to New York Post, it has even led to upcoming court proceedings involving the US government.

A conservative think tank has demanded the unsealing of Harry’s visa application, considering his acknowledged drug use. As a result, the US government will be required to respond to these inquiries in court.

Despite the upcoming proceedings, the US government has declined to share details about Harry’s visa application. But in terms of his past drug use, we can confirm that the rumors regarding this subject are true.

Royal author claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed for divorce

Marriages within the royal family are anything but easy, and Harry and Meghan’s union is no exception. Recent reports suggest that the Sussexes are going through a rough patch that could end in their divorce.

Speaking to Yahoo, royal author Lady Campbell revealed that the Sussexes have been having marital woes for a long time. Separate sources told Lady Campbell that Harry has even consulted with divorce lawyers in the event Meghan decides to pull the plug.

“There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time,” Lady Campbell shared. “I mean, I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago.”

The author admitted that the divorce rumors don’t match up with how Harry and Meghan interact in public. That said, Lady Campbell believes it could all be a show in order for them to continue to make money.

The divorce rumors, however shocking, have not been confirmed. So for now, royal watchers should take these with a grain of salt.

Meghan Markle reportedly leaves the Duke of Sussex home alone

Adding more grist to the rumor mill, Meghan has reportedly been leaving Prince Harry to fend for himself at home. The Duchess of Sussex has apparently been venturing out in public without her husband at her side.

According to News Australia, reporter Petronella Wyatt claims that Harry often doesn’t accompany Meghan at social gatherings. Wyatt didn’t give any reasons for Meghan’s decision, but it’s possible that Harry simply isn’t a social butterfly.

“Friends of mine who live near them are always bumping into Meghan at parties these days. She tends to leave Harry at home,” Wyatt stated.

Wyatt’s remarks follow shocking claims about Harry’s hotel getaways. Per the reports, Harry has a hotel room on standby in Montecito, California, where he often stays by himself. He also allegedly has a bungalow in San Vincente that he likes to call his “escape place.”

It is important to note that Harry and Meghan have firmly denied the hotel rumors. They have not, however, taken any legal action against the reports.