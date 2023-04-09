Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to King Charles III‘s coronation, which is set to take place at Westminster Abbey. While it’s still unclear if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend, reports are now emerging that if they do, they will be seated “prominently” during the ceremony.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received an Invitation to King Charles III’s coronation

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan left their positions with the royal family, their relationship with the monarchy has been tense. The couple made a documentary calling out the institution for its issues. And in his memoir Spare, Harry revealed details about the fallouts he’s had with his brother and father.

“But with the coronation approaching, it is still not clear whether the invitation for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is going to be accepted. A spokesperson for the California-based couple said this week there was no update on whether they were attending.” (BBC) pic.twitter.com/etrbWx8KXg — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) April 4, 2023

But despite the drama, both were invited to attend King Charles III’s coronation, which is set to take place in May 2023. The royal family has been in discussions about arrangements for the event, with reports suggesting that King Charles wants his family to be with him on his big day.

However, there is still some uncertainty over whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend. The couple has been living in the United States since stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2020, and it’s unclear if they will travel to the UK for the occasion.

Reports suggest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be seated ‘prominently’ at King Charles’ coronation if they attend

King Charles wants Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend Coronation https://t.co/3jJdPpzwLr pic.twitter.com/R0Kh9ZXADw — New York Post (@nypost) January 30, 2023

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do attend King Charles III’s coronation, they will reportedly be seated “prominently” during the ceremony. This news comes after reports that King Charles wants his family to be seated together rather than in order of precedence.

According to insiders, King Charles III is keen to have Harry and Meghan present at the coronation. The couple may have had a tumultuous relationship with the royal family in recent years, but it seems that King Charles wants to put any past grievances aside and welcome them to the event.

“Nothing that happens between now and then will make any difference to the seating plan,” a source close to the king told The Daily Beast. “Charles has always said that he loves both his sons. He wants them both there. Harry and Meghan are invited and will be seated prominently.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be part of King Charles III’s coronation ceremony

The coronation of King Charles III is set to be a historical event, and some plans have already been announced for the ceremony. The coronation is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey, which has been the location for every coronation since 1066.

According to the official website of the British monarchy, “the Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry.”

Prince Harry and Meghan haven’t confirmed their attendance. But Prince William and Kate Middleton will definitely be there, along with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. According to The Times, their family is expected to be part of the coronation procession. And they will travel directly behind the King and Queen Consort’s royal coach.

The coronation is expected to be a major event for the tourism industry, with thousands of people expected to travel to London to witness the historic occasion. The event will likely be broadcast around the world, allowing people from all corners of the globe to watch as King Charles III is crowned.