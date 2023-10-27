Here's why a royal biographer believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to change as their marriage evolves.

A royal biographer believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have changed significantly throughout their marriage. They claim that the former senior royals are “snottier and snottier” the “more time they spend together.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer the royal family’s stars, and it shows

Angela Levin is a royal biographer who wrote a book about Prince Harry titled Harry: Conversations with the Prince. She spent an extraordinary amount of time following Prince Harry in his day-to-day work for around 15 months while writing her book.

In an interview with GB News, Levin took direct aim at how fundamentally Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have changed since they are no longer the stars of the royal family. In particular, she believes that overall, their attitude has changed significantly.

“They are total hypocrites,” she says. “They get snottier and snottier the more time they spend together.”

“Actually, they feel what they do is more important than what anyone else does. They don’t have to toe the line, but they tell people what to do,” Levin continued.

The royal author cited Meghan and Harry’s mental health charitable causes and how their actions are in direct contrast to their platform. Levin says Meghan talks about having parental support to veterans during the Invictus Games, but she doesn’t speak to her father.

Meghan Markle is nothing but a ‘networker,’ says royal biographer

In the same interview, Angela Levin weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jetting off to a private island for a vacation in October. The couple visited the tiny Caribbean island of Canouan in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for a visit before heading back to the United States in September.

Canouan is where the rich and famous get away from the pressures of daily life. Levin believes the vacation was less about pleasure and more about business for Meghan.

“Of course, it’s networking. Speaking to people she wants to use,” Levin claims.

She continued, “I think she’s got lots of boxes she is ticking in her head. And all they care about is money, which is really pathetic.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t have ‘the right’ to give advice about anything, says royal commentator

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed the closing ceremony of the 6th Invictus Games at the Merkur Spiel Arena | Photo by Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

Angela Levin says they shouldn’t be giving advice as they no longer hold any real weight within the royal family since exiting their roles as senior royals in 2020. Here’s what she said to GB News.

“They’re not royals. They haven’t got any experience. It’s all about them,” the royal insider stated.

“[Meghan and Harry] have their ideas about what they’re going to do. They get money and use people so they can,” she concluded.

Levin’s comments came on the heels of the news that the couple’s luxe lifestyle afforded them the use of a private jet for their getaway. This came shortly after attending a summit about the impact of climate change on mental health.

Harry and Meghan reportedly used the same aircraft to travel from Canouan in St. Vincent to Atlanta, Georgia. The Mirror calls the pair “hypocrites” for their jet-setting ways, as a private jet consumes more fuel per passenger than a commercial airline.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not commented on their vacation. They reportedly returned home to children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet shortly thereafter.