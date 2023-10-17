The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are known for showing affection whenever they're out and about. But that hasn't been the case recently.

Following the conclusion of the Invictus Games in Germany and news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to rebrand themselves, royal watchers have been dissecting how the duke and duchess are acting during some recent appearances.

One body language expert observed a major shift for the couple who used to show so much PDA, while another behavioral expert sees Harry fighting a battle he’s never had to before.

Body language expert notices Prince Harry and Meghan have toned down their PDA

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Stanton has also analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family over the years. Now, he’s discussing what he’s seen lately from Harry and Meghan that’s different from how they used to conduct themselves in public.

Stanton pointed out that the prince and former Suits star have been less tactile during their appearances lately.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, the body language guru explained: “Harry and Megan’s relationship has evolved. When looking at their body language, their public displays of affection have changed drastically … When they started dating and became more established as an official couple, they were very affectionate in public … But I feel that they have toned it down a bit in recent times. I have seen their engaged eye contact has decreased, and they aren’t as tactile with one another. While they do love each other and they will do anything to support one another, we tend not to see them being as openly passionate.”

Another expert claims Harry is ‘losing the attention battle’ with his wife

Fellow body language expert Judi James also analyzed some of the Sussexes’ recent appearances. She observed times when Prince Harry is vying for attention but doesn’t know how to get it, which is unusual for him.

Discussing the duke and duchess’s attendance at Kevin Costner’s One805 Live charity event in September, James told The Mirror: “[Harry’s] hand gestures here at the Costner gig are also ‘different’ for Harry … like clapping hands together and that high, almost pleading hand clasp are the sort of gestures that tend to say one thing: ‘Please listen to me.’

“They suggest a desire to be listened to when someone speaks and a desire to get and hold the attention and respect of the listener. It’s interesting here then, that Harry ends up being interrupted by his wife. Not only does he seem to be fighting for the guy’s attention, he also seems to be losing the battle to Meghan too. She appears to take over with a smile and social ease that Harry might be lacking.”

James concluded that “Harry is having to do something he never had to do before, which is to fight for attention and to win or earn admiration. As a royal in the U.K., he fought to avoid attention but was clearly sucked up to, adored, and listened to everywhere he went. He was unconditionally loved. And like most royals, he probably made the mistake of thinking this was all about who he was, not what he was.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.