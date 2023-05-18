Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Warned to ‘Change Their Tactics’ During King Charles’ Reign

Since stepping down from their roles as senior royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been publicly airing out claims about Britain’s most famous family in interviews and podcasts.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the duke and duchess continued to take shots at Harry’s relatives in their Netflix docuseries and the prince’s memoir. And while it seems there’s no shortage of dirt about their time as members of the Firm, many royal watchers believe Harry and Meghan need to “change their tactics” including someone who used to work for King Charles and knows the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving gala in New York City | MEGA/GC Images

Former royal staffer says ‘it’s the end of an era,’ Sussexes will ‘need to change tactics’

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. He also acted as house manager, housekeeper, and driver for Charles and Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles). Harrold is one of the people who think the Sussexes should “change their tactics” because they are not going to “change the monarchy.”

In an interview with Oddspedia Harrold explained: “The coronation signifies the start of a new reign, it symbolizes the end of the Elizabethan era and we’re venturing into this new domain of a new king and queen. It’s definitely closure [following Queen Elizabeth’s death], that part of the monarchy is done. Yet, the Harry and Meghan bestselling Netflix drama will inevitably continue. I’d like to think it will stop but I don’t see that stopping — it should. They should be trying to heal — but there’s always going to be that drama, sadly. I don’t know what the endgame is. I really understand that there are issues. It’s not just his family and it’s the organization as such — I understand that, but what is Harry’s endgame? What is he going to achieve? That’s the problem.

“If Harry thinks he can change [the monarchy], I just don’t think that’s going to happen. The king and queen and the organization that runs it. It’s a big organization and I think there’s just going to be constant loggerheads over it. Eventually, someone has to back down and give up, but I don’t think the household ever will. Maybe Harry and Meghan will have to change their tactics. Maybe take some time out and rebuild their relationship? If they want to work in television, that’s fine, do the reality shows but don’t drag in the family.”

Harrold also shared what he thought about his former boss’s coronation

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles (now- Queen Camilla) appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their Coronation | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harrold also shared what he thought watching Charles being crowned king and how his former boss may have felt about everything that day.

“I noticed how nervous Camilla was and I noticed that Charles wasn’t nervous, but I could see in his face that he was taking it very seriously. I couldn’t work out whether that was because he didn’t want anything to go wrong or because he was reflecting on the fact that he’s now wearing his mother’s crown,” Harrold said. “I think when Charles came out on the balcony, I think he would have been like ‘wow’ to have seen all the crowds. Before this point, there had been all these discussions about whether people wanted him as king and whether his wife would be accepted as queen and suddenly there they were, king and queen, on the balcony and the crowds were still there. I think he would have been really happy about that and he would have really appreciated that.

“One thing about Charles is he’s not the kind of person who takes things for granted and when he and Camilla were having a moment with each other on the balcony, he would have been wowed by that reception. He does have that support. Say half of the crowds didn’t turn up and he wasn’t seeing the same numbers of people, that would have been worrying — but there were people of all sorts of generations who were genuinely excited to have a new king and queen. It was actually really encouraging.”