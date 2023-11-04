Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the United States for more than three years. But some think their tactics for appearing normal are nothing more than PR stunts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the United States since they stepped back from their roles as senior royals back in 2020. The couple and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have been living in Montecito, California, where both children attend school. Harry and Meghan have been working to rebuild a reputation in the US after things over the United Kingdom didn’t go to well for them.

Harry and Meghan distanced themselves from the royal family after a slew of problems, including accusations of racism along with the idea that the royals weren’t standing up for Meghan when she was bullied by the British press. However, the couple’s reputation hasn’t thrived in the US like they might have hoped, and one PR expert even claims the two are “trying too hard.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest family outing was dubbed a PR stunt

Harry and Meghan, like plenty of other parents, wanted to take their two children trick-or-treating in celebration of Halloween. The family of four strolled about, bags in hand, gathering candy and making memories. However, one PR expert has bashed the couple, claiming Harry and Meghan only took their children out as a PR stunt.

“It may be that they wanted to create a family tradition, taking Archie and Lilibet trick or treating, to show that they’re just a normal family doing normal things, but to me it feels like a PR stunt in disguise,” PR expert Laura Perkes told Mirror. It’s the image they want to portray.”

Perkes also said that many of Harry and Meghan’s moves seem “to be calculated” and that they “always seem to try too hard.” She added, “[They] give the illusion that they’re living by their organization’s tagline: leading the way with compassion, but the public and the media don’t buy it.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have every right to go trick or treating

Here’s the thing: It’s possible that Harry and Meghan, like plenty of other celebrities, pull the occasional PR stunt. In fact, it’s relatively normal for A-listers to do this every now and then. But it seems a little absurd that the two can’t do something as basic as take their children trick-or-treating on Halloween without it being dubbed a PR stunt. That’s like saying if Meghan uses a public restroom while out to dinner, she’s only doing it to seem normal; it’s an absurd accusation.

Harry and Meghan have come under fire in the past for their actions and comments. The couple’s alleged car chase in Manhattan in early 2023 was what some might have dubbed a PR stunt. But the reality is that Harry and Meghan have two young children, and Meghan was not raised a royal; she likely did plenty of trick or treating as a child. It’s perfectly normal for the two of them to want to give their kids the most ordinary lives possible and let them experience the childhood rite of passage that is trick or treating. It doesn’t mean they’re only doing it for the cameras, even if some want to think that the Sussexes see the cameras as an added bonus.