The royal insider claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying to create an image that is not realistic about their marriage.

A critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is speaking out regarding the couple’s concerted effort to debunk rumors of marital strife. Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell believes the couple’s latest video is a “well-executed propaganda exercise” to help them “defeat” split rumors. Here’s what she had to say.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during the royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 24, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Split rumors follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but did a new video help them ‘defeat’ gossip?

Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell discussed a new video upload shared by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Aug. 2. The couple congratulated the winners of a youth technology award they helped fund. The clip was shared on the Archwell website.

She believes the video was meant to distract from rumors regarding trouble in the Sussex’s marriage. She called the video an exercise to take the focus off chatter that “all is not well in paradise.”

“This is a well-executed propaganda exercise,” Campbell began. “People will be duped into thinking everything is great.”

She continued, “However, notice that neither of them is a good enough actor to be convincing. But I will tell you what I have been told is going on and what the reality is.”

‘Prince Harry is a better actor than Meghan Markle’ says the royal insider

Lady Colin Campbell claims that in the video upload, Prince Harry is a better actor than his wife, former Suits star Meghan Markle. She believes Harry seemed more natural in the clip than Meghan, who Campbell claims had visible tension in her jawline during the short video.

“Meghan really looks as if it is the biggest struggle to get out the words. It’s as if she is sitting beside someone she doesn’t like,” Campell deduced.

“He was far more natural,” she continued. However, she believes that ultimately, they both looked “stressed.”

Before the video upload, 2023 was a trying year for the couple. There was lingering fallout over Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, where they spoke about their experiences within the royal family for the six-episode series.

Then, Prince Harry released Spare, his autobiography, which shared his point of view regarding royal life. The Duke of Sussex chose to attend his father, King Charles’ coronation sans his wife in May 2023. Weeks later, the couple claimed they were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” in May 2023 after Meghan received an award in New York City.

Hence, this clip, per Campbell, was a way to soothe rumors the couple remains a tightly-knit unit. But the royal insider believes otherwise.

Lady Colin Campbell refutes claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘snubbed’ for Queen Elizabeth’s memorial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed Heritage Day public holiday celebrations in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town, during the royal tour of South Africa on Sept. 24, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa | Samir Hussein/WireImage

A private family memorial of remembrance will be held at Balmoral to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death. However, not every family will be there, but the immediate family is scheduled to attend.

“Contrary to the reports circulating that Meghan and Harry have been deliberately ‘snubbed,’ all of the immediate family has a standing invitation to attend,” Lady Colin Campbell explained. “This should suggest something to you.”

She continued, “However, Harry and Meghan know a standing invitation in a situation like this should not be accepted because nobody [in the royal family] would want to speak to them. No one wants to be in the same room as them.”

Neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle have commented publicly on speculation regarding their marriage. They are set to travel to Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games beginning Sept. 9.