Here's what a celebrity psychic is predicting for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Many royal fans remember Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day on May 19, 2018. Their nuptials were like something out of a storybook as the two wed in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of 800 guests including several dignitaries and some of the most famous people in the world. Millions more watched at home as the American TV star and British prince said “I do.”

So much has happened since the couple waved to thousands of adoring fans lining the streets outside the chapel to see Meghan officially become a member of the royal family. Less than two years after that day though, the duke and duchess stepped down as working royals, moved to America, and are locked in a feud with many of Harry’s relatives. But a celebrity psychic is predicting that there are “revolutionary changes” ahead for the Sussexes and “freedom” in their marriage.

Psychic says Meghan and Harry are set for a ‘change’ to represent U.K., but not the royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave from the West Door of St George’s Chapel following their royal wedding | Ben STANSALL – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the ’90s. She has appeared in media for more than 20 years giving her predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPOR T radio, to name a few. And last year she predicted that King Charles would develop an “illness” that would “become public knowledge via an official announcement” in 2024.

Now, just ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan’s sixth wedding anniversary, Honigman is predicting what the next year of their marriage will hold.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo she explained: “The placement of Uranus, planet of sudden and unexpected changes, for the whole coming year in Taurus, means that the couple will find that there is freedom and originality in how they relate to one another, and independence around them. They will be offered new and exciting opportunities which will come as a surprise to their fans internationally, but will make perfect sense to those who know them and understand how much they love taking a chance on something new.”

Honigman added: “They are not rejoining the working royals in the traditional way, but they will challenge structures and established norms, and with the help of the planet Uranus, which is rebellious and eccentric, they will be involved in some revolutionary changes which will see them representing the United Kingdom on an international stage.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for photo during their visit to Nigeria | KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Another psychic predicts why Harry and Meghan’s marriage will stand the test of time

Elizabeth April is a psychic and spiritual teacher. She uses her extrasensory gifts to predict the future, see energies, and read past lives. She has a popular YouTube channel, a podcast, and is a bestselling author. Some of April’s high-profile fans include Danica Patrick and Demi Lovato.

April predicts that Meghan and Harry’s marriage will last because they have weathered so much together already.

“Despite the ongoing controversy with the royal family, Meghan and Harry are energetically matched on many levels. Their views of life and what they want for their family are aligned, and so are their relationship contracts,” April said. “My prediction is that they are in it for the long haul. Their love is true and their connection is authentic. If the past few years haven’t separated them, it seems like nothing will.”