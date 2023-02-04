Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Latest Snub Proves that Leaving the Royal Family ‘Hasn’t Paid Off’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have apparently been exiled by the Hollywood elite. At least, that’s the claim in the British press after the former royals were majorly snubbed by their new social circle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who moved to a multi-million dollar mansion in the luxurious community of Montecito, California, after stepping down as senior working royals — didn’t score an invite to Oprah Winfrey’s recent 69th birthday party. Three years after Megxit, it appears that leaving the royal family hasn’t “paid off” for the couple.

Oprah Winfrey scored the first major interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Megxit

One year after Harry and Meghan announced they were leaving the royal family and the United Kingdom and moving to America, the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 for a tell-all primetime interview.

Just a few days before the death of Prince Philip, the Sussexes aired their grievances and told their version of events that led to their exit from The Firm. The interview was filled with accusations from both Harry and Meghan of racism and bigotry against the family, the press, and the British public.

This is the interview when Meghan claimed that a member of the royal family had concerns about her son Archie’s skin color when she was pregnant.

This latest snub against the Sussexes proves that leaving the royal family hasn’t paid off

With a home in Montecito — one of the wealthiest and most expensive neighborhoods in the United States — Harry and Meghan are living among the Hollywood elite. In fact, they are not far from Winfrey’s Southern California home. However, when the media mogul recently celebrated her 69th birthday with all of her famous friends, Harry and Meghan didn’t make the star-studded guest list.

According to social media posts, stars like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, and Sharon Stone were at the party — while the Sussexes were noticeably absent. This was a surprise, considering Meghan has claimed Winfrey is a close friend and confidante.

“Snubs like this show that the tide is turning with the Sussexes – and that the gamble that saw them trade in the lifelong duty of being working royalty for the money and fame of being celebrities hasn’t paid off,” UK columnist Kara Kennedy wrote, per Express.

Prince Harry plus Meghan Markle equals drama

The columnist noted that it was easy to see why Winfrey wouldn’t want Harry and Meghan at her “birthday shindig” after the prince’s latest revelations. During his press tour for his memoir Spare, Kennedy says the duke made Winfrey “look stupid” because he attempted to walk back the racism allegations that he and Meghan made during their 2021 interview with the talk show queen.

In her article, Kennedy also quoted a Hollywood insider who claimed “the Sussexes equal drama.” The source added that “everybody over here is starting to realize that they never intended on having a quiet life.”

The columnist argued that celebrities are done with Harry and Meghan because they never know where details of their private lives might end up.

“If Meghan and Harry ever had a chance of cracking the Hollywood scene, staying silent would have been a good option,” Kennedy wrote.

