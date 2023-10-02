Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Leaked Emails Reportedly Reveal Their ‘Ridiculous’ List of ‘Demands’ While Visiting New York City

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family back in 2020, but they have continued to attend charitable events, However, alleged leaked emails reportedly suggest Harry and Meghan had a long list of special requests when Meghan appeared at a New York City public school in 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made plenty of public appearances through the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal roles back in 2020, but they have continued to do plenty of charitable work for organizations without being associated with the royal family.

However, recently-leaked emails suggest that Harry and Meghan had a list of requests before making an appearance at a New York City public school back in 2021, and it’s landed the couple in hot water.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New York City in 2021 | Taylor Hill/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alleged list of requests before visiting a New York City school in 2021

Back in 2021, Harry and Meghan made a quick trip to New York, which included a pit stop at the United Nations as well as visiting a Harlem public school, where Meghan read a children’s book to second graders. However, Express reports that recently-leaked emails detailing the couple’s visit suggest that they had a list of requests for the school that ranged from new pillows to different carpets; Harry and Meghan were reportedly filming scenes for their Netflix documentary, which was released in 2022.

The emails, which Showbiz Cheat Sheet could not view, reportedly contained requests on Harry and Meghan’s behalf. This included new pillows and carpets for Meghan’s reading appearance, which better matched her style. It also included asking anyone involved in the appearance to sign documents allowing use in the documentary as well as stating they would not say anything negative about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Express reports that the emails revealed “a ‘location’ and ‘appearance’ release form for filming,” which the Sussexes’ team asked the school to run by its lawyers. The document supposedly read: “I agree to not make negative, derogatory, or otherwise unfavorable statements about, or otherwise denigrate or disparage, any of the Released Parties,” referring to Harry and Meghan.

Express also reports that Robert Jobson, a royal expert, discussed the emails with TalkTV’s Sarah Hewson. “I mean I’m not sure whether you can be sure whether it’s Meghan and Harry laying down the law or whether it’s some overzealous PR,” Jobson said, suggesting that there is a chance Harry and Meghan were not actually aware of what the emails said. Arthur Edwards, a royal photographer, called the list “ridiculous” but also it was likely a “PR thing.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York City in 2021 | Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have continued charitable work since leaving the royal family

It remains unclear whether Harry and Meghan were the ones making those requests, or if it was the couple’s PR team at the time. However, Harry and Meghan have continued to make charitable efforts regardless, including taking trips to speak at different charitable events. Harry also still hosts his annual Invictus Games, which he and Meghan attended in September 2023.

The public often does not have a chance to view the back end of how charitable engagements come together, so it’s possible that emails like this are not all that uncommon. These emails were reportedly only released due to a Freedom of Information request, which explains how they came about. With that said, Harry and Meghan have still worked hard to organize charitable engagements that don’t end up on film.