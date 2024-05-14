Meghan and Prince Harry's charity, the Archewell Foundation, is in trouble due to a lost check. Here's what an expert said about the situation.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reportedly have issues with the Archewell Foundation. The couple started the foundation in 2020 to “uplift and unite communities,” but it’s reportedly in trouble in 2024. Here’s what’s going on with the foundation and why it cannot make or spend money. Additionally, here’s what an expert says about the situation.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation currently has a ‘delinquent’ status

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation is reportedly listed as “delinquent” as of May 2024. According to The Telegraph, the foundation received a “delinquency notice and warning of assessment of penalties and late fees” for “failing to submit required annual reports and/or renewal fees” on May 3. The official document sent to the duke and duchess asks them to file the “Annual Registration Renewal Fee Reports” in addition to other IRS forms and fees.

So, what happened? According to the notice, the foundation didn’t file its 2022 tax return or associated costs on time, which put the charity in poor standing. However, the publication reports that Harry and Meghan filed the appropriate documents and fees, but the check got lost in the mail. Harry and Meghan’s team working with the foundation did not know that the check did not arrive at its destination until they received this notice.

The Archewell Foundation reportedly sent another check to rectify the situation. In the meantime, the notice states that an organization “listed as delinquent” is “prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds.” It’s also possible that the organization’s registration gets “suspended or revoked.”

Harry and Meghan just wrapped up a three-day tour in Nigeria on Sunday, May 12. It’s unclear how they have responded to this news.

A nonprofit expert said the situation isn’t a ‘big deal’

Royal family followers don’t know what to make of the Archewell Foundation delinquency news. Thankfully, it seems Prince Harry and Meghan should be able to recover from the mishap. Rose Chan Loui, the Director of the Program on Philanthropy and Nonprofits at UCLA School of Law, spoke to NBCLA about the situation.

“It’s like, ouch, but not really a big deal,” Loui said. “I think the good news is they are being represented on the tax accounting site by a very reputable firm that is well known for doing nonprofit work.”

“If it really looks like you’re not managing your charity well, then that’s one thing,” she continued. “But I don’t think that one misstep is going to be a problem for most grantors.”

The Archewell Foundation lost a lot of money in 2022

This isn’t the first time the Archewell Foundation has been in the news. The foundation reportedly received a $19.7 million donation in 2021. According to Philanthropy News Digest, royal commentator Angela Mollard speculated that Meghan and Harry’s friend, Tyler Perry, offered a mystery donation of $16 million that year. However, just a year later, the charity experienced substantially fewer donations. Financial documents showed the foundation received just $1.5 million in donations from two donors in 2022.

It’s unclear how well the Archewell Foundation will do in 2024. However, the current controversy surrounding the organization doesn’t help Harry or Meghan’s image.

