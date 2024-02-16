Find out who will likely inherit one of the late Princess Diana's priceless family heirlooms and why it won't be Princess Lilibet.

Princess Diana was photographed over the years wearing some beautiful pieces of jewelry. From her iconic engagement ring to pearl chokers to diamond earrings and of course stunning tiaras.

Before her untimely death, Diana wrote a “letter of wishes” that stated: “I would like to allocate all my jewelry to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it.”

Today, Prince William’s wife, Kate, has several pieces that previously belonged to her mother-in-law including her sapphire engagement ring. Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, does as well including Diana’s stunning Asprey aquamarine ring. But there is another famous piece the late princess was seen wearing multiple times that isn’t in the possession of either lady.

Read on to find out what that is and who could inherit it one day.

Princess Diana’s family heirloom that won’t go to Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter

Princess Diana attends a state reception wearing the Spencer Tiara during her tour of Australia and New Zealand (circa 1983) | Gavin Kent/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Diana’s jewelry that the Duchess of Sussex has now will likely go to her daughter, Princess Lilibet, someday. But something Lilibet won’t inherit is her grandmom’s famous Spencer Tiara. Diana wore the sparking headpiece on her wedding day. She was offered to choose from a selection of the late Queen Elizabeth‘s many diadems but chose to wear the Spencer family heirloom instead which Diana’s sister also wore when they got married.

The tiara was crafted by Garrard and is currently in the care of Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer. According to Tatler: “The heirloom had been in the family for nearly a century. It was composed of multiple parts: the main part of the tiara was a wedding gift from Lady Sarah Spencer to Lady Cynthia Hamilton, Diana’s grandmother, in 1919, when she married Viscount Althorp. The other elements of the tiara also came from Lady Sarah’s collection, acquired in the 1870s. In the 1930s, Garrard was commissioned to turn the pieces into what is today known as the Spencer tiara.”

Since Diana’s death, the headpiece has been worn by the Earl’s first wife, Victoria Lockwood, as well as Diana’s niece, Lady Celia McCorquodale.

The royal who the tiara could go to instead of Princess Lilibet

While Princess Diana’s family heirloom won’t go to Princess Lilibet, it could go to Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte watches a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A Palace source who spoke to GoodToKnow explained that “William is close with his uncle and has asked if his mother’s namesake tiara can be given to Charlotte someday. William is quite aware the Earl has daughters of his own, but the two have agreed that Diana’s iconic piece belongs to her first granddaughter.”

Another insider revealed that Charlotte is excited that she will get her grandmother’s beloved tiara and that she “knows all about her ‘Granny Diana’ — after all, Diana is one of her middle names. She’s also seen pictures of her wearing the tiara. Charlotte is more than aware that she’s a princess, and she’s already got plastic tiaras … It’s very cute.”

However, despite the sources’ claims, some publications have reported that while the tiara would certainly be an option for Princess Charlotte to borrow on her wedding day or another special occasion, it will remain in the possession of the Spencer family. Along with the Althorp House, the rest of the Spencer estate is part of Diana’s ancestral family holdings entrusted to and managed by her brother, which his oldest son Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp is set to inherit.