Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t been able to escape bad press the past few months. Following the end of their multi-million deal with Spotify, a company executive labeled them as “f****** grifters, Dior then quickly refuted a claim that the fashion house was working with Meghan, the couple’s Netflix docuseries did not receive an Emmy nomination, and hundreds of copies of Harry’s memoir Spare have been discarded over the last several months.

The negative headlines have also raised questions about their relationship and sparked rumors that their marriage may be on the rocks. Now, a body language has analyzed photos after the duke and duchess were spotted out together at a dinner to celebrate Meghan’s birthday and is giving their take on why there could be trouble in paradise.

Prince Harry holds an umbrella for Meghan Markle as they arrive at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala | Gotham/GC Images

Expert says Prince Harry has been ‘relegated’ to Meghan’s ‘entourage’

Amid rumors of marital issues, the Sussexes stepped out together on Aug. 3 to celebrate Meghan turning 42. They went to Montecito hot spot Tre Lune for dinner and were photographed leaving the restaurant.

Body language and behavioral expert Judi James spoke to The Mirror about what she noticed in the photos of the pair exiting the posh eatery. She observed the prince appearing like he was just part of his wife‘s “entourage.”

“Harry looks relegated to entourage status here as he follows wife Meghan out of the restaurant on her birthday,” James told the publication.

The expert added that the duchess is “clearly in the lead and in birthday ‘star’ mode — her body language suggesting happiness and confidence as she engages in a chat with other people.”

Could this mean trouble for the couple in their marriage?

Many royal watchers pointed out that Meghan and Harry were not walking arm in arm like they normally do and the duke looked glum as he walked out with others behind the duchess. James talked about that as well.

“Harry brings up the rear, with his sucked-in lips and mouth clamp suggesting he’s much more tense and possibly preoccupied here,” she explained. “They’re not presenting as a tactile couple here for some reason, with Harry communicating with one group of guests while Meghan seems to be engaged with another.”

After some fans opined that the lack of loved-up poses is a sign that the duke and duchess are having marital problems, James agreed that it is unusual for Meghan and Harry to be so distant on this occasion. She then compared the Sussexes to other typical celebrity couples saying: “It’s usual for A-list celebrities to walk out of restaurants on date-nights hand in hand and often with the guy towing his partner along to appear protective in front of the press. But in these shots, there is no touch or hand-holding from a normally very tactile couple.”

