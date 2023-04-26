Prince Harry Says the Press Tried to ‘Ruin’ His Relationships in New Court Docs: ‘Every Woman Has Her Limit’

Prince Harry was always known as the fun-loving, care-free guy between him and his older brother, Prince William. Growing up, Harry certainly found himself in a handful of sticky situations that earned him the label of rebellious younger brother. However, he eventually grew up, and he had a handful of serious relationships before meeting the woman he’d later marry: Meghan Markle.

However, Meghan didn’t have it easy; the press attacked her to the point where she even won a lawsuit over a tabloid publishing a private letter to her father. Now, Harry is taking the press to court again, and he said in a witness statement that the press has always interfered with his relationships.

Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at war with the media for years

Harry and Meghan’s battle with the tabloids is no secret. From the time Meghan and Harry started dating, the press did its best to unravel the couple’s relationship. People were digging up as much information on Meghan as possible, from her divorced parents to her own divorce several years before meeting Harry. It led to built-up tension between Harry and the rest of his family, whose famous motto of “never complain, never explain” wasn’t working for him anymore, as it meant Meghan was never defended by the other royals.

Now, Harry is suing British tabloids over privacy concerns that date back several years, and his court documents have revealed his true thoughts on the media interfering with his relationships.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding in 2018 | Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry calls the press a ‘third-party’ in his relationships

Harry has been in court in recent days, fighting a privacy lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s the Sun and now-defunct News of the World. Though the case dates back several years, Harry made a point on day one to say that the media has always acted like a “third-party” in his relationships (perhaps unintentionally mirroring Princess Diana’s comment about how there were “three” people in her marriage to Charles, referring to Camilla Parker Bowles).

According to The Independent, Harry went on to say in a witness statement, “Whenever I have been in a relationship, I have always tried to be the best partner that I possibly could, but every woman has her limit.”

Harry continued: “At no point did I have a girlfriend or a relationship with anyone without the tabloids getting involved and ultimately ruining it, or trying to ruin it, using whatever unlawful means at their disposal.”

A candid shot of Prince Harry with then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy in 2006 | MJ Kim/Getty Images

Related Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cozy Up on Their First Public Outing Since Announcing Their Coronation Plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have done their best to change the narrative

Once Harry and Meghan left the royal family, they started painting their own picture of what life was like behind the palace doors — something the press never highlighted. A year after leaving the United Kingdom, Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah, where they brought allegations of racism against the royals and also set the record straight that Kate made Meghan cry the week of her wedding.

Since the bombshell interview, the couple has released a Netflix documentary about the British press, as well as sat down for a handful of other discussions about their royal lives. And, of course, Harry released Spare, which was his recounting of growing up as royalty. The two have done their best to reshape the way the public thinks of them, but Harry is still battling with the press overseas — years after he removed himself from the royal family.