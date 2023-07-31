Royal expert Sarah Hewson believes the divide between the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex is too great to mend at this time.

In 2023, the growing divide between brothers Prince Harry and Prince William peaked after the publication of the latter’s autobiography, Spare. Subsequently, Harry’s comments regarding the royal family promoting the book caused an even further divide between the siblings. A royal expert says that coupled with other public statements by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, caused wounds “so deep” between the siblings they will take an “awful long time” to heal.

Prince Harry and Prince William commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge on April 9, 2017 in Lille, France | Samir Hussein/WireImage

A royal expert claims Prince Harry and Prince William’s deep ‘wounds’ will take time to repair

Royal expert and Talk TV host Sarah Hewson claims the divide between Prince Harry and Prince William will continue. Harry’s claims against his brother and other senior royals scarred the brothers’ relationship throughout the past year.

Hewson says Prince Harry and Prince William may not be willing to mend their fractured relationship. “At this stage, I just don’t see any evidence that there’s a desire, on either side, yet, to end this,” she said.

However, Hewson said she sees “no signs” of that whatsoever. She believes it will take a long time to “forgive and forget.”

Did Prince Harry try and call a truce with the royal family?

An insider claims Harry tried to reach out to call a truce with the royal family, says royal insider Sarah Hewson. The report claims that Harry reached out to William, suggesting that he and Meghan move back to London to serve the king.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to focus on how they plan to “serve,” and maybe things will “start to look up” for the couple with the royal family.

“The real shame about this is all the good work that Harry and Meghan said that they wanted to do [and] that incredible work that Harry has done with Invictus Games, for example, has utterly [been] overshadowed by all of this family drama and it being played out in the media,” she continued.

“The best thing they could do is focus on that work now. Put aside that family spat and get on with what they said they wanted to do,” Hewson noted.

Reportedly a return to royal life could resuscitate Prince Harry’s lagging professional profile

Prince Harry speaks onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in 2021 | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Since the debut of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan in late 2022 and the publication of Spare in 2023, the couple’s professional profile has lagged. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known more now for their spat with the royal family than for any of their endeavors.

Rumors that returning to royal life could resuscitate the couple’s public profile continue to take center stage. However, would that be the case?

Considering how Harry and Meghan’s words caused between themselves and the senior royals, it will take considerable time to show any real healing. However, it would be improbable for the couple to return to the monarchy, says royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He told GB News that the prospect of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returning to the monarchy as working members would be “bizarre.”

“This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks,” Fitzwilliams said. “It would be a humiliation for Meghan and Harry.”

“The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary,” he added.

Prince Harry and Prince William last saw one another during the coronation of their father, King Charles, in May 2023. William was his father’s liege man, while Harry was a spectator at the event.