Prince Harry received a gift from a royal family that he considered to be 'cold-blooded.' Here's what the gift was and who gave it to him.

Prince Harry celebrated his 39th birthday on Sept. 15, 2023, and there’s no doubt he has plans with Meghan Markle and his kids. Harry and Meghan are known for giving each other sweet, meaningful gifts on special occasions. But Harry received a gift from a royal family member that he described as “cold-blooded.” Here’s what the gift was.

Prince Harry once received a gift that he described as ‘cold-blooded’ from a royal family member

Prince Harry once received a gift he described as “cold-blooded” — but it wasn’t for his birthday. Queen Elizabeth III’s sister, Princess Margaret — better known as Aunt Margo by Harry — gave Harry a gift on Christmas Eve that shocked him. He wrote about the present in his memoir, Spare.

“Standing before my pile, I chose to open the smallest present first,” Harry wrote, according to The Mirror. “The tag said: ‘From Aunt Margo’. I looked over, called out: ‘Thank you, Aunt Margo!'”

When Harry opened the gift, he discovered that Margaret had given him a tiny “biro,” better known as a standard ballpoint pen, wrapped with a rubber fish. Harry was surprised to see the gift, and Margaret told him he hadn’t just received any old biro. Instead, it was a special one.

“It wasn’t just any biro, she pointed out,” he continued. “It had a tiny rubber fish wrapped around it. I said: ‘Oh. A fish biro! OK.’ I told myself: That is cold-blooded.”

Harry felt a kinship with Margaret, as they had similar places in their families. This might’ve also been why the gift threw him off. “Her relationship with Granny wasn’t an exact analog of mine with Willy, but pretty close,” he wrote. “The simmering rivalry, the intense competition (driven largely by the older sibling), it all looked familiar. Aunt Margo also wasn’t that dissimilar from Mummy. Both rebels, both labeled as sirens.”

Meghan Markle has given Prince Harry wonderful gifts for Christmas, birthdays, and anniversaries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle certainly didn’t give Prince Harry a biro for his 39th birthday. The couple has a history of giving each other meaningful gifts.

Meghan created a beautiful gift for Harry’s 35th birthday. That year, she recreated a moment from their trip to Botswana, Africa, where they first started falling for each other.

“Last year, for Harry’s birthday, Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard,” a source told People, according to StyleCaster. “It’s a place that means so much to them — and to Harry in particular — so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day, so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner, and recreated Botswana where they fell in love.”

In May 2020, Meghan gave Harry another beautiful gift to commemorate their wedding anniversary at home. “Meghan designed Harry’s card and hand wrote a beautiful, sentimental message inside expressing her love for him,” a source shared with Us Weekly, according to StyleCaster.

He turned 39 years old on Sept. 15, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating Harry’s 39th birthday at a place he loves — the Invictus Games. The games end on Sept. 16, 2023, and he’s reportedly enjoying the company of friends at the Schumacher Brewery in Germany. The Archwell staff and Meghan joined Harry for a low-key birthday celebration.

As for what they had to eat, Harry and Meghan reportedly feasted on bratwurst, wiener schnitzel, red cabbage, and mashed potatoes at the Im Goldenen Kessel restaurant and bar. Harry had six small beers with his meal, and the staff gave him a white chocolate cake to top off the day.

Elements of this story were initially reported by The Times.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.