King Charles likely planned to give Prince Harry a coveted title, but after Harry stepped away from the royal family in 2020, Charles had no choice but to give it to Prince William.

King Charles’ relationship with Prince Harry seems hard to understand. The king and his son have been on difficult terms since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal duties back in 2020. Harry has returned to the United Kingdom a handful of times, including to support Charles during his coronation ceremony in May 2023. But Harry’s most recent return didn’t leave time for the father and son to reunite.

Now, Harry has been dealt a blow by Charles — albeit one he likely saw coming — after Charles handed down a new royal role to his older son, Prince William, instead of the Duke of Sussex.

Prince William, King Charles, and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles just gave Prince William a title that would have belonged to Prince Harry

Prince Harry knew what he was doing when he stepped away from the royal family — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t certain things that still hurt. During a recent royal event, Charles handed Prince William the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, which is a role Charles held for more than 30 years. The thing is, it almost certainly would have gone to Harry had he stayed in the royal family; Harry served in the Army Air Corps for several years, and he has always been passionate about the military and its veterans.

While Harry likely knew he would not be handed the role considering he is no longer a working royal and does not live in the UK, it might have still stung to see it given to his brother, with whom he has such a tumultuous relationship.

“King Charles’ announcement that Prince Harry is being stripped of his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalized and underrated,” royal expert Tom Quinn told Mirror. “What makes it much worse is that the role is being given to the very man who Harry sees as the cause of so many of his problems — his brother.”

Prince Harry and King Charles’ rift might run too deep

It’s hard to say if things will ever be better between Harry and his father — or his brother, for that matter. While Harry might always have love for his family, it seems they just are not in a place where they’re willing to make time for each other. And living thousands of miles away, it’s tough to imagine things improve.

Perhaps this is the best they’ll be ever since the royal rift; Harry will always love his family but will also understand he can’t (and maybe doesn’t want to) build something better with them. For now, Harry continues to remain focused on his own family. After his brief stop in the UK, Harry joined his wife, Meghan Markle, in Nigeria. The two previously spent time in Africa on numerous occasions, and it’s become a continent that is near and dear to them.