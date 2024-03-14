A royal commentator is convinced that the Duke of Sussex cannot reconcile with his family because they won't forgive the prince and his wife's "betrayals and disloyalty."

Following the announcements that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) needed to cancel her engagements for several weeks as she recovers from abdominal surgery and King Charles III‘s cancer diagnosis which is keeping him away from public events for a bit, there have been numerous reports that Prince Harry was willing to pick up some royal duties to help out.

Even after the Duke of Sussex was reportedly told his services aren’t needed, other outlets have claimed that the prince would still like to reconcile with his family. But at least one royal expert doesn’t think that’s possible since Harry won’t “depart from Meghan Markle’s agenda” that has been the source of so much “damage.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive to attend the Mountbatten Music Festival in London | Simon Dawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

U.S. journalist and royal commentator Lee Cohen suggested that Prince Harry will never be able to completely reconcile with his estranged family because he won’t deviate from Meghan’s “agenda.”

“Harry and his wife’s betrayals and disloyalty are unforgivable,” Cohen said via Express. “As long as Harry and Meghan are together reconciliation with the [royal family] is not possible … Meghan doesn’t understand or doesn’t care that the monarchy is a respected time-tested pillar of British society. And she is Harry’s touchstone and guide so he will not depart from her agenda.”

Cohen added that aside from the financial and commercial gains the duchess gets from “trashing” the royal family, she has “no other use” for the institution.

“Beyond the status Markle got from the title, and the money she receives for trashing it she has no use for the institution and clearly cares not a jot for Harry’s family,” Cohen claimed. “Sadly he has gone along with her directives, and suffers the loneliness of an estranged child, even though the king clearly still loves him and wishes things were otherwise.

“But the royal family is completely right to have marginalized this errant son. The damage he and his wife have inflicted is as pernicious as it is unforgivable.”

Meghan is still a ‘tough sell’ in a hostile market

Meghan Markle speaks onstage during the ‘Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives How Women Lead On and Off the Screen’ panel during 2024 SXSW | Gary Miller/Getty Images

After the Sussexes’ fall from grace that really accelerated in 2023 with lost deals, being publicly called out as “f****** grifters, mocked on TV, and landing on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Biggest Losers” list, Meghan has been trying to repair her image.

She hired the talent agency WME which seems to be working overtime to try and get her speaking gigs and appearances that will put her in a positive light. But whether or not she’ll ever be able to completely reinvent herself and be embraced by the majority of the public in the U.S., getting high approval ratings on the other side of the pond doesn’t seem likely.

Express noted that a recent opinion poll showed that 66% of British people actively dislike her.

According to the publication: “It will take monumental efforts and a lot of time to restore the reputation [Meghan] held when she was walked down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, by Harry’s father … That rare honor, lovingly bestowed by the then-Prince of Wales, should have told her that she could not have been more welcome to the royal family and [the] country, what with every national daily and Sunday newspaper hailing her as a beautiful breath of fresh air to the sometimes stuffy institution of monarchy.”