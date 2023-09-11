A royal reporter claims the Duke of Sussex could be relieved that the Duchess of Sussex didn't attend the opening of his annual sporting event.

Prince Harry arrived in Germany for the start of the annual Invictus Games on Sept. 9, 2023, to open the competition for wounded, injured, and ill service personnel and veterans. However, his wife Meghan Markle, did not join him as initially scheduled. One royal reporter claims the Duke of Sussex feels “relief” that his wife of five years is “not stealing the spotlight” during the event.

A royal reporter claims that Prince Harry is best off without Meghan Markle at his side during the ninth annual Invictus Games. Louise Roberts believes the Duke of Sussex feels a sense of “relief” that his wife is not around.

“To be fair to Harry, you can see the passion,” Roberts told Sky News host Caroline Di Russo. “It’s almost like a relief that Meghan’s not there in a way because she’s not stealing the spotlight in person.”

She continued, “But she’s still stealing much of the narrative. [Harry] mentions things about her to keep her as part of the conversation.”

However, Roberts believes that while Harry may miss his wife, the competitors could feel differently. “But certainly, from the veterans’ point of view, they’re probably glad just to see Harry there,” she said.

Although Meghan Markle has chosen to remain home with her and Prince Harry’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, rather than attend the Invictus Games, she still dominates the conversation, says the royal reporter.

Louise Roberts says the Invictus Games is “an event for wounded, injured soldiers who have been disabled and can compete in a fantastically wholesome environment.” However, to be fair to Prince Harry, you can see his ” passion ” when leading the events.

Michelle Stephenson from Novo Radio also commented on Harry’s appearance at the Invictus Games. She said this is where the Duke of Sussex is most comfortable.

“This is in Harry’s wheelhouse,” she explains. “This is the stuff he thrives off of and is so good at.”

She continued, “It is so great to see him back in this environment. He’s smiling; we want more of this, Harry.”

Why did Prince Harry develop the Invictus Games?

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid in rehabilitating service members and veterans. These games allow them to challenge themselves by competing in sports events similar to the Paralympics.

Per the royal family website, Prince Harry founded the games after witnessing the Warrior Games in the United States. He was inspired by how participating in sporting activities could help wounded servicemen and women find a sense of community with one another.

Prince Harry said: “I have witnessed first-hand how the power of sport can positively impact the lives of wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women in their journey of recovery.”

He continued, “I am extremely proud that we are bringing an event like this to the UK for the first time and believe it can have a long-lasting impact on the well-being of those who have served their nations so bravely.”

Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years. He completed two tours of Afghanistan, from 2007 to 2008 and 2012 to 2013.