Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for five years, and their marriage has remained strong through some substantial ups and downs. Harry's sweet nickname for his wife can be heard in his new Invictus Games docuseries.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have never been shy about their affection toward one another. The two first met back in 2016, and they wed fairly quickly; Harry proposed after a year and a half, and they planned a wedding in six months.

Of course, Harry and Meghan’s marriage has been filled with drama due to their issues with the royal family, but the two have remained a unit despite the trouble. And things still seem strong after moving to California; in Harry’s new docuseries, he’s heard addressing Meghan by a sweet nickname.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Simon Dawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry calls Meghan Markle a sweet nickname in new docuseries

Harry’s docuseries, Heart of Invictus, was released on August 30 and highlights his charitable event, the Invictus Games, where former service members who are injured or sick can compete in a series of athletic events. Although the docuseries hasn’t performed quite as well as Harry and his team likely had hoped (it has not yet cracked the top 10 on Netflix), there were still some sweet moments between Harry and Meghan that came out of the feature, along with plenty of information about Harry’s dedication to the cause.

In one scene, Meghan introduces Harry on stage while the two are at The Hague, and he quietly says to her, “Thank you, my love,” after her introduction, per Express. The sweet nickname suggests Harry and Meghan’s affection for one another is still plenty strong despite that they have been at the center of rumors surrounding their marriage for quite some time. It’s a small way for Harry to show how much Meghan means to him by referring to her in such a way.

Harry and Meghan have been open about calling each other “M” and “H,” for short, though those names maybe don’t quite have the same affectionate tone as “my love.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to Germany for 2023’s Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan have remained out of the spotlight for most of 2023. Harry did attend his father’s coronation ceremony in May of this year, but Meghan chose to stay behind; she hasn’t visited Harry’s family since the queen’s death in 2022. Now, though, Harry and Meghan will make another public appearance as they head to Germany for this year’s Invictus Games, which take place in September 2023.

There are rumors that Harry could stop and see his father, King Charles, to discuss repairing the cracks between Harry and the rest of the royal family. It’s unclear if those rumors are true, but inside sources say Harry wants Meghan to attend the peace talks as well. Harry and his father have been on poor terms for years; the royals were not quick to come to Meghan’s defense when the press was bullying her as she and Harry were trying to build up their relationship. It ultimately created plenty of tension between the Sussexes and the other royals, causing Harry and Meghan to step down. Time will tell if the Invictus Games can be the impetus for repairing the relationship.