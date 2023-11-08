Prince Harry is aware that his portrayal in the media isn't always positive. And in a recent speech, he poked fun at the media -- and his own reputation -- while honoring war heroes.

Prince Harry is no stranger to the way he’s portrayed in the media. The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have had a difficult time getting most of the British and American media to be on their side ever since the two started dating. Harry and Meghan eventually left the royal family, but the tabloids in the United States haven’t been so kind to them, either.

Now, in a recent speech honoring war heroes at the 17th Annual Stand Up for Heroes Benefit, Harry took a few jabs at himself — and at the media — while making a speech to honor war heroes.

Prince Harry jokes about ‘never’ being ‘scrutinized’

Harry knows that he isn’t so favored in the media these days. Ever since he and Meghan Markle began dating back in 2016, there have been countless stories bashing the two in one way or another. When the couple relocated to the US in 2020, things improved, but they still struggled to build a strong reputation as media outlets continued to circulate stories about them. And in his recent speech, Harry acknowledged that.

The prince appeared in a pre-recorded video at the Stand Up for Heroes Benefit, and he started off with a little bit of a roast. “Due to the shockingly low representation of gingers last year and out of respect for my fellow endangered species, here I am, reporting for duty,” Harry said at the beginning of the speech. Then, he took a quick jab at the media. “As someone who never gets scrutinized, I haven’t even had to prepare much. But I have been working on this particular act for quite some time.”

Harry’s joke about never being scrutinized were a direct hit at all of the outlets that have taken stabs at him and Meghan in recent years; the prince made it clear that he is certainly aware of how he is portrayed in the media. Harry’s speech continued by honoring those who have served. “I salute each and every one of you, my brothers, my sisters, my friends, through respect, understanding and admiration,” he continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been laying low for a while

For the second half of 2023, Harry and Meghan have made very few public appearances. The duke visited Asia earlier this year to promote his Invictus Games, and Harry and Meghan did visit Germany in September for the Games. Then, they made one appearance in October when they visited New York City for World Mental Health Day. However, besides those events, the two have remained pretty silent over the last few months.

Some suspect Harry and Meghan are preparing to launch a new project, which could explain why they have taken a step back from the spotlight. Meghan’s deal with Spotify was nixed, so she could be looking for her next big business venture. Plus, now that Harry has published his “Spare” memoir, he might be taking a break from the spotlight with the hopes of avoiding any more controversy. The two are also raising their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.