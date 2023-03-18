Prince Harry Thought ‘the Palace’ Could’ve ‘Made a World of Difference’ With 1 Statement About Meghan Markle’s Clothes in 2017

TL;DR:

Prince Harry’s list of grievances with the royal family is long. Among them, how “the Palace” handled his first public appearance with Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games. Specifically, what didn’t happen when the Duchess of Sussex got “slammed” for wearing ripped jeans. Ahead, what the Duke of Sussex said about attending the 2017 Invictus Games with Meghan and in his Spare memoir and what he believed “might’ve made a world of difference.”

Harry believed a statement defending Meghan amid outfit criticism after 2017 Invictus Games ‘might’ve made a world of difference’

Thinking back to that sunny day in September 2017, Harry recalled what came of his and Meghan’s first public appearance together at the Toronto Invictus Games.

“The photos that appeared the following day were sweet,” he wrote (via Spare). However, the reactions weren’t all glowing. Harry remembered how “several in the British press slammed Meg for wearing ripped jeans.”

What bothered Harry was that the palace stayed silent on the matter. “No one mentioned that everything she wore, down to the flats and button-down shirt, had been pre-approved by the Palace,” he said. To clarify who he was referring to, Harry added, “And by ‘no one,’ I mean not anyone at the Palace.”

“One statement, that week, in defense of Meg … it might’ve made a world of difference,” Harry added.

Harry and Meghan were ‘nervous’ to make their first public appearance at the 2017 Invictus Games



Despite the “sweet” images it produced and body language analysis about their compatibility, Harry and Meghan were both “nervous” about making their debut.

“Meg was a bit nervous. Me too,” Harry recalled. “But we had no choice. Has to be done, we said. We’ve hidden from the world long enough.”

The palace, he explained, had decided the games, which “by pure chance” were taking place in “Meg’s backyard,” would be the “perfect occasion” for their “first official public outing.”

Not only that but it “would be the most controlled, predictable environment we could ever hope for,” Harry explained. “Above all, once we did a public date, it might reduce the bounty on our heads among the paps, which at that point was running at around a hundred thousand pounds.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried to make their public debut ‘as normal as possible’

Harry, now 38, recalled how he and Meghna did their best to make the 2017 Invictus Games like any other day. They “tried to make the whole thing as normal as possible,” he remembered in Spare.

Harry and Meghan “watched wheelchair tennis from the front row.” They “focused on the game and the good cause.” Through it all, Harry noted, they “ignored the whir of cameras” and “managed to have fun, to crack a few jokes” with nearby spectators.