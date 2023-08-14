The Duke of Sussex appeared happy and relaxed as he traveled alone to the country to compete in a Sentebale polo match.

Prince Harry cut a striking figure for his first solo trip to Japan in four years. Harry traveled to Asia for Sentebale, a charity he founded alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006. A royal commentator weighed in on Harry’s trip sans wife Meghan Markle, saying, “Big Harry energy is back” after the Duke of Sussex appeared happy and relaxed as he promoted the event.

Prince Harry smiles at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on August 12, 2023 in Singapore | Matt Jelonek/Getty Images for Sentebale

Prince Harry appeared relaxed and happy during a trip to Japan

Royal commentator Daniela Elser pens a weekly column for News.com.au. She couldn’t get over how Prince Harry behaved differently without Meghan Markle. She noted his change in a column titled “‘Who is this man?’: Pictures from Prince Harry’s solo Japan trip reveal telling transformation.”

Elser made several tongue-in-cheek comments regarding Prince Harry’s happy attitude after landing in Japan. She observed that Harry did one thing royal followers haven’t seen him do in public in quite some time.

“Note the time, note the date. Quick, jot down the longitude and latitude. Maybe one day you can regale your grandchildren where you were when it happened. The day when Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, smiled,” Elser wrote.

“The 38-year-old landed in Tokyo where he is taking part in a summit about sport and how bloody good sport is, alongside his chum and walking Ralph Lauren billboard Nacho Figueras,” Elser penned. “The two men had not made it out of the airport before the duke got busy doing something he has not done in public for what feels like years – actually looking happy.”

She continued, “Actually looking relaxed. Big Harry Energy is back.” During the trip, Harry even returned to Instagram with an appearance on his friend Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras’ page.

Royal commentator claims Prince Harry’s ‘glowering disposition’ was missing

Daniela Elser claims that the “reappearance” of the old Prince Harry was wonderful to see. She was pleased to see his “glowering disposition” and “tension” was missing from his Japan trip.

“All of this matters because the reappearance of Old Harry, with that heart-melting, easy grin and all this happiness, on display even when he’s doing nothing but walking through an airport, throws into stark relief that Thundercloud Harry of recent years,” she wrote. “The sad fact is that we have all gotten so very used to the Duke of Dour.”

However, Elser believes that Harry’s Japan trip hides an even bigger question regarding Harry’s happiness. She asks, “If we have not seen chirpy Harry for so long, how happy might he be with his shiny US career?”

Prince Harry’s demeanor in Japan is different than in California, royal commentator claims

Prince Harry speaks during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup Gala Dinner by InterContinental Singapore on August 12, 2023, in Singapore | Matt Jelonek/Getty Images for Sentebale

In conclusion, Daniela Elser believes Prince Harry appeared relaxed because he was partaking in a cause he cared deeply about. This contrasts with the remainder of 2023 when he faced cameras to discuss his tell-all Spare and Netflix’s Harry & Meghan.

Elser understands Harry may not have been too pleased with his royal life. However, she also believes he is unhappy after pivoting to private citizenship in the U.S.

“Who thinks he would rather be helping save elephants on the veldt or making a tiny orphan in Africa giggle?” she asked. In contrast, she believes he only partook in the book and Netflix series to secure a large monetary payout for his family.

In the coming months, Prince Harry is reportedly headed to Africa to film a documentary sans Meghan Markle. She will reportedly remain with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at their Montecito, CA, home.