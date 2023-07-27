The Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales reportedly face a along road ahead before they can reunite as a family.

Rumors of an alleged truce between Prince Harry and Prince William continue to dot the landscape of royal reports as the brother’s estrangement lingers. Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell commented on these rumors, calling the allegations “imaginative” and “resourceful.”

Prince William and Prince Harry during a photo op in 2018 | Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry truce rumors have lingered since 2020

Princes Harry and William have been at odds since the former decided to leave his role as a senior royal family member in 2020. Prince Harry moved to America with Meghan Markle and began a new life in California, her home state, where they raise children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, William was none too keen on his younger brother’s plans. Harry detailed several instances in his autobiography Spare where the two came to verbal and physical blows over the situation.

The brothers and their wives last appeared as a family unit at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022. Harry attended his last formal royal function in May 2023 alone, showing up for his father’s coronation.

But, royal insider Lady Colin Campbell believes the brother’s alleged truce contains “imaginative” and “resourceful” allegations. Here’s what she had to say on the matter.

“I tell you, you can’t knock Harry and Meghan for not being imaginative and resourceful,” she said regarding rumors of the brothers reuniting. “Can you imagine Prince William confiding the secret of how Harry has contacted him to the newspapers?”

Lady Colin Campbell alleges Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaked the idea of a truce to the press

To her YouTube followers, Lady Colin Campbell alleged that it could be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have leaked the idea of a truce between him and Prince William to the press. She shared her thoughts on the matter by beginning her statement with a hearty laugh.

“On the other hand, can you imagine Harry and Meghan leaking such an idea? But you have to ask why?” Campbell began.

“First of all, they have money troubles. So it would be entirely plausible for Harry to try and wrangle his way back into the royal fold,” she assessed.

Campbell continued, “Except William isn’t stupid. They may be brothers, but the degree of betrayal to which Harry has subjected William makes it impossible for obvious reasons for William ever to trust Harry again.”

Would Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ever be able to return to life as working royals?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Sydney’s iconic Opera House to meet people in Sydney on October 16, 2018 | Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

As for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Lady Colin Campbell doesn’t believe they will ever return to their former royal roles. They have burned too many bridges with senior royal family members.

“Harry and Meghan have been told they must clean up their act,” Campbell continued. “They need to stop trashing the royals.”

Campbell believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must become more “respectable.” She says, “[Meghan] needs to keep her distance from the royals. [Harry] has to give the message there’s a possibility of a reunion.”

Prince Harry and Prince William have not formally commented on rumors of a truce between them. In an interview with ITV in January 2023, Harry said he would love to reunite with his father, King Charles, and Prince William in the future.