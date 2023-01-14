Prince Harry Used 1 Word in Interview by Mistake That Shows His ‘Internal Conflict,’ According to Body Language and Behavior Expert

Prior to the release of his memoir Spare, Prince Harry did multiple interviews as part of the promotional tour for his book. Those interviews have been discussed by many royal watchers who have tried to figure out what Harry meant by some of his comments and if he was displaying any signals that he was thinking something other than what he was saying.

Some body language experts have since weighed in with what they noticed about the Duke of Sussex during his interviews and now one is pointing out a word Harry may have used by mistake which showed his “internal conflict.”

Prince Harry sits down with Anderson Cooper for ’60 Minutes’ interview | CBS via Getty Images

What Prince Harry said about reconciling with his family

Harry’s 60 Minutes interview with journalist Anderson Cooper aired on Jan. 8.

During their conversation, Cooper asked the prince about the possibility of reconciling with his family.

The duke replied: “The ball is very much in their court but Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong. But every time we ask that question no one is telling us the specifics of what we did wrong.

“There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private, that doesn’t get leaked.”

Body and behavior expert says duke used 1 word that shows ‘cognitive dissonance’

Body language and behavior expert Greg Hartley analyzed Harry’s demeanor and what he said during that interview. He told the Daily Star the word “specifics” told him all he needed to know about what was going on in Harry’s mind.

According to Hartley, “[Harry] uses a word that I don’t think he should ever use and that is ‘specifics.’ In the famous words of Mandy Patinkin, I don’t think that word means what you think it means. I don’t think he has ever used a specific in anything.”

Some of the Sussexes’ critics have pointed to a number of instances in which the couple put a claim out there but then never specify the who or what. One example is when they alleged that a senior member of the royal family questioned how dark their son Archie’s skin might be, however, they refused to specify who that was.

Hartley added that using the word “specifics” shows “there’s more cognitive dissonance” or “internal conflict” that the prince was feeling during that interview.

As the Daily Star noted, “cognitive dissonance refers to a mental conflict when beliefs do not match up with actions — an uncomfortable state of mind where someone holds contradictory beliefs.”

Another expert says Harry’s body language shows he’s ‘given up’ on a reconciliation

Another expert, Judi James, also watched and analyzed Harry’s interviews and she too believes that some of Harry’s gestures and other body language don’t quite match up with what he’s saying.

Speaking about the prince’s interview with ITV news anchor Tom Bradby, which also aired two days before the official release of Spare, James claimed that when the Duke of Sussex says “[King Charles and Prince William] have shown no willingness to reconcile,” Harry shows that he may be the one who has already “given up” on a reconciliation.

The body language expert explained: “When [Harry] talks about being made ‘the villain’ his brows raise in an expression of indignant innocence. He says there is ‘no willingness to reconcile’ with a dismissive left shoulder shrug, some staccato blinks, and head shakes, as though he’s given up trying.”

