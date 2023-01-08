Prince Harry ‘Wanted to Go Home’ After Seeing Prince William at Prince Philip’s Funeral

Prince Harry’s memoir hasn’t officially arrived but leaked excerpts offer a peek at what’s to come. Among the reported revelations in the Duke of Sussex’s Spare book are his thoughts on seeing Prince William at the 2021 funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip. What Harry found “alarming” about the Prince of Wales’ appearance, plus what he supposedly asked himself.

Prince Harry saw the royal family for the first time after the Oprah interview at Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry | Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The death of his grandfather had Harry facing his family a little more than a month after his and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview. He traveled to England for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on April 17, 2021.

Scaled back because of coronavirus (COVID-19), Harry was among 30 guests at Windsor Castle for Philip’s final farewell. Being his first public appearance with the royal family, all eyes were on Harry, from body language clues to what he talked about with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry reportedly ‘really looked’ at Prince William during Prince Philip’s funeral, ‘taking in every detail’

Spare doesn’t officially drop until Jan. 10 but leaked excerpts reportedly have Harry recalling Philip’s funeral.

“I looked at Willy, really looked at him,” Harry wrote (via Express), “perhaps for the first time since we were little, taking in every detail.” He went on to note William’s “familiar scowl, which had always been the norm in his dealings with me” as well as his brother’s “alarming” baldness dubbed more “advanced than mine.”

Per the report, Harry also saw that William’s resemblance to their late mother, Princess Diana, had “faded.”

“My dear brother, my archenemy, how did we come to this?” he concluded. “I felt overwhelming tiredness. I wanted to go home.”

Prince Harry responded to his ‘Spare’ description of Prince William in an upcoming ‘Good Morning America’ interview

Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan brought up Harry’s description of William in a teaser clip for a Jan. 9 interview.

“There’s a quote in the book where you refer to your brother as your ‘beloved brother and archnemesis.’ Strong words,” Strahan told Harry.

“There has always been this competition between us, weirdly,” Harry, 38, replied. “I think it plays into the heir/spare,” he added in reference to the line of succession.

“Ultimately, what this all comes down to is,” he continued. “I don’t think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there.”

“He is not holding anything back.”@michaelstrahan with a look at his interview with Prince Harry ahead of the release of his memoir “Spare" — which covers his relationship with Prince William, his time in the military and much more. Watch Monday on @GMA. https://t.co/me8QGyt663 pic.twitter.com/UkXqIO4faL — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 5, 2023

Harry’s interview, scheduled for Jan. 9, comes on the heels of other accusations about William. In Volume II of Harry & Meghan, Harry claimed his brother “scream[ed] and shout[ed]” at him in front of King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II while they were trying to work out the details of his and Meghan’s exit.

Most recently, leaked excerpts of Spare detailed Harry recounting a 2019 physical altercation with William. Harry reportedly wrote his brother came to his then-home, Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage, “piping hot.”

An argument ensued in which William supposedly called Meghan “rude,” “abrasive,” and “difficult” before Harry claimed his brother tackled him to the ground. “It all happened so fast. So very fast,” Harry reportedly wrote.

Only later did Meghan find out when she noticed “scrapes and bruises” on Harry’s back.

Spare drops globally Jan. 10.