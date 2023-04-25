Prince Harry Reportedly ‘Will Not See’ Prince William at Coronation, Former Royal Staffer Says

Prince Harry is officially attending King Charles’ coronation, as was announced on April 12 when the palace released a statement about Harry’s presence. Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, is choosing to stay behind in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It’s hard to say what the public can expect from Harry’s appearance; of course, many hope for a reconciliation between Harry and his brother, but there is discussion that Harry might stay only for the ceremony, then jet back to California to make it home in time to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday, which coincides with the coronation on May 6. It’s possible Harry and his older brother, Prince William, won’t even see each other.

Prince Harry and Prince William in 2021 | Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s coronation appearance could get awkward

One thing is certain: Harry’s willingness to attend the coronation means something. Though he hasn’t spoken much with Charles (at least that the public knows of), it’s clear there is still love between the father and son. However, this is Harry’s first time with his family since his bombshell memoir, Spare, was released back in January 2023, which means things could get awkward. It might not be the happy family reunion we’re all hoping for.

There are rumors that Harry will lean on family members with whom he was closest with growing up, including Princess Eugenie, who has publicly spoken about her love for Harry and Meghan. This might help him fit into the day a bit better, though he’s not expected to sit up front with the working royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince William and Prince Harry with King Charles back in 2001 | UK Press/Getty Images

Prince Harry reportedly ‘will not see’ Prince William at the coronation

If Harry’s seating placement isn’t anywhere near his brother, and he does have plans to run home to California the moment the ceremony ends, then there is a good chance that he and William won’t even cross paths — or only for a moment, if they do. Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, seems to think the two men won’t even see each other on the big day.

“There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors,” Burrell told The US Sun, with Page Six adding that Burrell says Harry “will not see” William at the ceremony.

“”He is coming to put his foot in the door, and he is coming because his father wants him to be there,” Burrell added. It’s no secret that William and Harry have been on rocky terms, which Harry first admitted to way back in 2019 when he and Meghan Markle did an interview about their royal lives on their trip to Southern Africa. It doesn’t appear much has changed in the last few years.

Prince Harry and Prince William in 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry has left some hope for a reconciliation

Despite the difficult relationship between Harry and his family, the Duke of Sussex has left some hope that there could be a reconciliation. In his 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said that he loves his brother and that the door is always open for the two men to find a common ground. Plus, Harry and William were caught smiling and laughing at the unveiling of their mother’s statue back in 2021, for which Harry made a special trip to the U.K.

Of course, Harry’s attendance at Charles’ coronation is another sign that the prince is not ready to let go of his family ties. Though it might be a long time before he considers himself part of the royal team again, his actions do breathe some hope that he and his father and brother will be able to work everything out.