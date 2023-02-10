Prince Harry’s Alleged First Lover Claims ‘Spare’ Created a ‘Ticking Timebomb’ in Her Life

The world became privy to the story of the night Prince Harry lost his virginity in his memoir, Spare. He called it an “inglorious episode” and a “quick ride” during which he was treated like a “young stallion.”

Someone claiming to have been his alleged first lover has now stepped forward. And she alleged that by releasing the story as public fodder, he created a “ticking timebomb” in her world.

Prince Harry discussed what losing his virginity was like in his memoir, ‘Spare’

In Spare, Harry refers to losing his virginity as an “inglorious episode” with an “older woman” who liked horses. “[She] treated me not unlike a young stallion,” he claimed.

He summarized: “Quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong, it happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub. Obviously, someone had seen us.”

Some speculated he might have been with Elizabeth Hurley that day, but she denied the rumor. However, someone else has now stepped forward.

Prince Harry’s alleged first lover claimed he created a ‘ticking timebomb’ by publishing their story — and she didn’t get a warning

Sasha Walpole, who told The Sun she met and made friends with Harry when he was a rebellious teenager, is only “a couple of years older” than him. But she claimed people honed in on the fact that she is the “older woman” described in Spare.

“I was shocked and feel like he has brought this to my door,” she explained. “I don’t understand why he went into such detail. He could have said he lost his virginity and left it at that.”

According to Walpole, since Harry “described how it happened — in a field behind a pub,” the attention she received left her feeling vulnerable. She explained, “That’s fine if you’re not the other person involved. But if you’re me, then you suddenly feel as if your world is getting a little bit smaller.”

Walpole added she was prepared to “keep [her] head down and not talk about” what allegedly happened between her and Harry more than 20 years ago. However, she decided, “I can sit quietly and hope it goes away, but then it is like a ticking timebomb, and you’re looking over your shoulder.”

“The issue is that people know because they were part of that night or part of our original social circle,” she shared. “Possibly, Harry could have thought about that before publishing. He could have found me if he had tried.”

Prince Harry’s alleged first lover hopes to take control of the narrative about her

Walpole told The Sun she spoke out because she “wanted to take control of this before it took control of [her.]”

“I kept it a secret for more than 21 years, because it came from a good place,” she explained. “It was just a nice, funny thing that happened when we were teenagers after a night of shots.”

She added she “would never have talked about it if the book hadn’t been published.”

Walpole is now a parent of two children — like Harry and Meghan Markle are. And she said she’s “not that sort of person” who looks for “fame or fortune,” offering, “If I was going to talk about it, I could have done so a long time ago.”

She “thought it might blow over,” but shared, “Then I gradually started hearing stories. So I had to take a degree of control and tell my story, in my words, with all the correct context and detail.”