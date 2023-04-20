Prince Harry’s Biographer Thinks Duke Is Going to the Coronation Because of ‘a Royal Gene Left in His Body Somewhere’

After weeks of speculation about whether Prince Harry would attend King Charles III’s coronation, the Duke of Sussex RSVP’d that he will be there. However, his wife Meghan Markle and their children will not make the trip.

Now, the author who wrote Harry’s biography is sharing why she believes “a royal gene” may have played a role in the prince decision to attend the event.

Prince Harry attends the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s reign | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Author believes Harry is going to coronation because ‘gene reminds him he is a royal’

Author and commentator Angela Levin, who interviewed the Duke of Sussex when she wrote Harry: A Biography of a Prince, believes that there are a few reasons he decided to attend his dad’s coronation ceremony and one is because “he still has that royal gene somewhere in his body.”

Levin told The Sun: “I think there could be three reasons. Firstly he feels a bit guilty due to the reaction, especially to Spare and the huge downturn of his popularity. Secondly, a gene is left in his body somewhere that reminds him what is expected of a royal and if he misses the coronation of his father, he may never forgive himself.”

She then added a cynical reason saying: “Thirdly, it could be that he would like to provide material for another Netflix documentary where he can say how badly he’s been treated.”

Prince Harry leaving the Royal Courts Of Justice in London | Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

The duke’s trip to the U.K. will be brief

Harry reportedly won’t be staying in the U.K. for long. He’s expected to skip all the coronation festivities and just attend the ceremony before traveling back to California.

Finding Freedom biographer Omid Scobie tweeted: “I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple’s decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the U.K. for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”

Harry likely won’t have time to reconcile with his family

Prince Harry and other members of the royal family watch as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin departs from Westminster Abbey | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

With such a short trip many royal watchers say it’s highly unlikely that Harry will have time to reconcile with members of his family particularly his dad and his brother as they will be focused on the historic event.

Levin agreed noting that “There will be no time for such a deep and difficult discussion that you can’t sort out in a few minutes. The king will be overwhelmed by the religious part of the ceremony and will be deeply moved thinking about his mother. He will be busy all around.”

She added: “I think [Prince] William will keep well away. He will be drawn into the mood of the coronation thinking about his father and his own coronation in the future. He will be sitting well away from Harry so that no cameras can take images of them together.”