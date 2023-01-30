Prince Harry’s Blue Box of Princess Diana’s Hair Was a Good Luck Charm For Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy

Prince Harry shared many personal details in his book Spare, including that he sleeps next to a box of Princess Diana’s hair. Here’s what Harry said about the box and how it was a good luck charm for Meghan Markle’s pregnancy.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Prince Harry’s aunt gave him a lock of Princess Diana’s hair after her death

In 1997, Princess Diana died in a tragic car crash in Paris while fleeing the paparazzi. Her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were 15 and 12 years old at the time of her death. In his interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, Harry revealed that he didn’t believe his mother was dead for many years.

“You didn’t believe she was dead?” Cooper asked. “For a long time,” Harry confirmed. “I just refused to accept that she was gone. Part of, you know, she would never do this to us. But also part of, maybe this is all part of a plan.”

“You really believed that maybe she had just decided to disappear for a time?” asked Cooper. “For a time, and then that she would call us and we would go and join her. Yeah,” said Harry.”

“How long did you believe that?”

“Years. Many, many years,” Harry answered. “And William and I talked about it as well. He had similar thoughts.”

In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex wrote that his aunt, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, gave him a lock of his mother’s hair (per MSN). King Charles and Diana’s sisters had gone to France to identify her body, and when Lady Sarah met with Harry in London, she gave him and William each a little blue box containing Diana’s blonde hair.

Although Harry had proof, he still couldn’t believe his mother was gone.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry picked a very special date to announce their pregnancy, and not just because it was Valentine's Day. ❤️ https://t.co/YMojVP5kFM pic.twitter.com/0F73Hr4oJ3 — E! News (@enews) February 15, 2021

Prince Harry thinks Princess Diana’s hair was a good luck charm for Meghan Markle’s pregnancy

In his book Spare, Prince Harry described how the little blue box of Princess Diana’s hair was a good luck charm for Meghan Markle’s pregnancy.

Harry wrote that he fell asleep while his wife took two pregnancy tests at their home. When he woke up, the wands were resting on his nightstand.

“I only kept a few things there, among them the blue box with my mother’s hair,” he wrote (per Us Weekly). “Right, I thought, good. Let’s see what Mummy can do with this situation.”

When both tests showed positive, the couple hugged and kissed in celebration. “I thought: Thank you, Mummy,” Harry wrote.

The royal couple welcomed their first child, a son named Archie, in May 2019. After having a miscarriage in July 2020, Meghan announced in February 2021 that she was expecting another baby. Their daughter Lilibet was born in June 2021.

After suffering a miscarriage in July 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” ?https://t.co/RWFMsSQqp6 pic.twitter.com/5OuwH6slA7 — E! News (@enews) February 14, 2021

Some fans didn’t like the Duke of Sussex’s story about his mother’s hair

In a Reddit thread, fans discussed Prince Harry’s anecdote about Princess Diana’s hair being a good luck charm for Meghan Markle’s pregnancy.

Some thought it was strange that the Duke of Sussex kept the little blue box in his nightstand. “The nightstand is a weird place to keep the lock of hair,” one fan wrote, while another said, “He has a box of Diana’s hair next to his bed. HE HAS A BOX OF DIANA’S HAIR NEXT TO HIS BED.”

Others related to keeping a memento of a deceased loved one nearby. “I see nothing wrong with keeping a lock of your moms hair when they die,” wrote one fan. “Wish I would have done the same with my mom when she died.”